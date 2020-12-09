Menu
Madison Grace Pleasant

November 9, 2020 - December 2, 2020

Madison Grace Pleasant passed away in her parent's arms at UVA Children's Hospital on December 2, 2020. After struggling with a congenital heart defect, she was called home to be with the Lord.

Born on November 9, 2020, Madison's life touched friends, family, and caregivers alike. Madison's family is ever appreciative of the time that God allowed her to spend on earth. She will never be forgotten.

Madison is survived by her parents, Timothy Pleasant and Melissa Johnson; brothers, Jacob Pleasant, Daniel Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Trevor Johnson, and Ryan Schultz; and grandparents, Richard and Joyce McJunkin and Ken and Helen Pleasant.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to www.ChildrensHeartFoundation.org.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I know that Madison will live forever in your hearts. She is at peace now with Jesus our Lord and Savior.
David & Michelle Seago
December 12, 2020
