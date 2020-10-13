Mamie Chrystal Holland Bruce
June 30, 1922 - October 11, 2020
Mamie Chrystal Holland Bruce, 98, of Palmyra, Virginia, departed this life at her residence on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in Palmyra, Virginia, on June 30, 1922, the daughter of the late John and Odie (Brice) Holland. She was the wife of the late Arthur Lee Bruce.
She received her formal education in the Fluvanna County Public schools and was a graduate of the School of Cosmetology. She also completed Nursing and a Seminary Education. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, Home Health Aide, and Private Home Care Provider.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and several organizations within the churches to include Evergreen Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church and Galillee Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Arthur Jerome Bruce; a daughter, Sandra La Verne Bruce Patterson; one sister, Bertha Payne; a niece, Thelma Bruce; seven grandchildren, Regina Thomas, Sabrina Davis, Adrianne Patterson, Norma Patterson, Tanya Patterson, Malisha Patterson, and Andre Bruce; 24 great-grandchildren, LaToya, Danielle, Taron, Shanelle, Kesean, Rahsean, NaQwan, Jarell, Chynice, Tiesha, Dante, Javon, Whitney, Justin, Hasan, Shakur, Javil, JaQwele, Jalisha, Jahzel, Caleb, Zoey, Jaziah, and Janell; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Holland Family Cemetery, Palmyra, Virginia.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
.
