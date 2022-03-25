Mandy "Sue" Susanna Hamilton Gallihugh Aylor
Mandy "Sue" Susanna Hamilton Gallihugh Aylor, 77 of Charlottesville, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her daughter's home. She was born on August 30, 1944 to the late Houston Hamilton and Martha Arizona Dotson Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Lee Gallihugh and Charles Frederick Aylor; and brother, John P. Hamilton.
Sue's favorite color was purple. She enjoyed her flower garden and as a true southern lady, she loved to feed you with her homemade dinners and desserts. Sue was a kind and gentle soul, an amazing and very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Sue was river baptized and continued all her life believing in the higher powers and lived her life accordingly. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lou Gallihugh and wife Carol of Charlottesville; son, Mark Gallihugh and wife, Bobby Jo of Madison; brother, Richard E. Hamilton of Pa., James R. Hamilton and wife, Phyllis of Unionville, Kenneth W. Hamilton and wife, Ann of West Va.; sisters, Bertha H. Long of West Va., Mabel J. Cook of West Va., Zelma H. Swanson of N.Y., Mary M. Gallihugh of Nokesville, Jessie J. Siegel and husband, Peter of Md.; grandchildren, Reva Lynn Gallihugh and Laura Gallihugh, both of Madison.; two great-granddaughters, Hazel and Imre Gallihugh.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Aylor with Pastor Vivian Utz officiating. Interment will be in Rose Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.
We would like to thank her UVA Hospital team, Dr. Justin Mutter, Karen Duffy, and Tuula Ranta. Also, many thanks to her hospice team, Rachel, Keya, and Valerie.
Alzheimer's stole her golden years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1160 Pepsi Place, Suite 306, Charlottesville, Va. 22901 and the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Va. 22911.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 25, 2022.