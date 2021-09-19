Marc Jay Collins
Marc Jay Collins, 57, died on July 10, 2021.
He graduated from Albemarle High School in 1985 and worked at Worksource Enterprises for more than nine years. The Special Olympics held a special place in his heart and Marc participated in several sports in both Area Three and Area Eleven.
For the past 26 years, Marc had lived in the Howard Cates Group Home in Fredericksburg, Va., where he continued to enjoy a very active life. He almost always had a big smile for everyone and was eager to participate in whatever was going on.
He is loved and survived by his mother, Joan Collins of Charlottesville.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Fluvanna Baptist Church, 7454 W. River Rd., Scottsville, VA 24590.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 19, 2021.