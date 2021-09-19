Menu
Marc Jay Collins
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
Marc Jay Collins

Marc Jay Collins, 57, died on July 10, 2021.

He graduated from Albemarle High School in 1985 and worked at Worksource Enterprises for more than nine years. The Special Olympics held a special place in his heart and Marc participated in several sports in both Area Three and Area Eleven.

For the past 26 years, Marc had lived in the Howard Cates Group Home in Fredericksburg, Va., where he continued to enjoy a very active life. He almost always had a big smile for everyone and was eager to participate in whatever was going on.

He is loved and survived by his mother, Joan Collins of Charlottesville.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Fluvanna Baptist Church, 7454 W. River Rd., Scottsville, VA 24590.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home.

Family and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fluvanna Baptist Church
7454 W. River Rd., Scottsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Marc´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.
Albemarle High School Alumni Association
September 19, 2021
Dear Joan (the REAL Joan Collins), My sincerest condolences on your separation from your loving son Marc. Now that he is freed from physical barriers, perhaps he will be able to get you that refrigerator he so wanted for you decades ago! Best always.
Chris Wade
September 19, 2021
I am SO sorry to get this news about Marc. He was a senior in my last year as principal at AHS. He was super as a student and I expect he was the same as an adult. RIP
William Raines
School
September 19, 2021
