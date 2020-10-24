Marc John Dettmann
April 3, 1951 - October 21, 2020
On Saturday, October 21, 2020, Marc John Dettmann, a loving husband, and father of four children passed away at the age of 69. Marc was born April 3, 1951, in West Allis, Wis., to Karl and Beverly Dettmann, the second of five children.
Marc received his B.A. from Luther College before attending the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he received his master's in business administration and graduated Summa Cum Laude. Marc then received his Juris Doctor degree from Harvard University. While at Harvard, Marc met the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Gallagher, and married her on October 6, 1979.
While Marc's early career focused on practicing law, he found a passion for healthcare management and joined the Mayo Clinic in its health administration. Marc spent the remainder of his career in the health sector, working for the University of Wisconsin Health System before retiring as the Chief Executive Officer of the University of Virginia Health Services Foundation.
Marc had a passion for the arts and sports. Growing up, he won many state and national awards for science, math, and art. He continued his passion for art into adulthood, using his time in retirement to paint when possible. In addition, Marc was an avid baseball fan and loved to cheer on the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, and Milwaukee Braves – now Brewers.
Marc was a lifelong collector of stamps, coins, baseball cards, and scripophily (collecting signatures from historically significant people). He was a skilled woodworker and constructed beautiful furniture for his home. He enjoyed model trains and would often build trains from scratch.
Marc was preceded in death by his father, Karl, and mother, Beverly. He is survived by his wife, Mary, four children, Andrew, Kathleen, Bridget, and Ryan; brothers, David, Scott, and Paul, sister, Yvonne; and four grandchildren.
A special thank you to the Innovations staff at Rosewood Village Hollymead and Riley from Home Instead for their kind care during Marc's battle with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.
A visitation will be held at Ryan Funeral Home on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m., followed by a memorial service from 3 until 4 p.m. Social distancing and mask requirements will be requested for the service. A funeral service will be held at New Horizon United Church of Christ in Boltonville, Wisconsin at 1 p.m., on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Interment will follow at Boltonville Union Cemetery located on Bolton Drive Kewaskum, Wis.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make memorial contributions to Hospice of the Piedmont, Parkinson's Foundation, Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA), or a charity of your choice
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va., is handling memorial arrangements.
