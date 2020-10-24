Dear Mary and Family,

As I have shared with you in the past Marc was one of my favorite people. It isn't often one is lucky enough to meet someone who is witty, smart, charming and a totally good human being. Marc had only kind words to say about people and had the ability to make everyone feel good around him. What a great loss for you , your Family

and all of the many friends and colleagues Marc had. Though we knew each other as colleagues I always considered you friends......friends who made me a better person for having known you. Love, Ellen & Larry

ellen cohen Friend October 22, 2020