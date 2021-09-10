Marcia Dobson Poole



Marcia Bernice Dobson Poole died at her home in Somerset, on Monday, September 6, 2021. She was 79.



Marcia (pronounced, but not spelled "Marsha") was known locally (and colloquially) as Mom, Mother, Maw Maw, Toots, Bernice, Grandma Hula and to hundreds of Gordon-Barbour Elementary School students over her 27-year career indelibly by the one-word title of, "MizPoole."



She was married to Thomas H. Poole for 56 years and was the mother of three children, Michael T. Poole (Stacy) of Chesterfield, Jeffrey A. Poole (Sarah) of Gordonsville, and Melissa L. Irby, (Daman) of Gordonsville. She was the grandmother to five grandsons, Andrew Poole, Ben Poole, Daniel Poole, Hayden Irby, and Hudson Irby; and a favored aunt to Amy Dobson Kelly of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.



The oldest child of Emory and Bernice Dobson, Marcia was born on March 25, 1942, in Baltimore, Md. A child of the Eastern Shore, she grew up drinking water from mud puddles, finding fossils in her backyard and steadfastly refusing to learn how to drive a car or pump her own gas in Denton, Md. She is survived by her brothers, Stewart Dobson (Dee) of Ocean City, Md., and John Dobson (Krista), of Onancock, Va.



She married Tom in 1965, merging two prominent local business families in Caroline County, Md. The couple lived in Federalsburg, Walkersville and Baltimore, Md., before relocating to Somerset in 1972.



Once here, Poole, true to her family's newspaper roots, soon began writing a column for the Orange County Review titled, "The Family Album." Through the weekly column, she shared insights of family life and the antics of a young family in Somerset. In 1977, she started her career at Gordon-Barbour Elementary School where she worked first as a library aide and then became the school's secretary and bookkeeper—a position she held until she retired in 2004.



A den mother, Sunday School teacher, mender of stuffed animals and broken hearts, Little League volunteer, active whiffle ball player and occasional cart-wheeler, Poole was an exceptional speller, grammar expert, had handwriting reminiscent of an IBM Selectric's italic font and knew how to tell a story (and to fry chicken).



Like any good mother, she knew what to say and when to say it.



Quick-witted—and, sometimes sharp-tongued—she could be equally sweet and sour. Every now and then, the "Bernice" (her mother) would show, but loyalty and love (often with a dash of humor) ever prevailed.



A loving mother, she spoiled her children with attention and firmness, engaging them each evening at the kitchen table as she cooked supper while they completed their homework.



Fun-loving, occasionally goofy, free-spirited and sincere, she was a great writer, good artist and avid wine drinker.



Together with Tom, they traveled around the world by sea on 27 cruises to ports in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, Caribbean, North, Baltic and Mediterranean seas. She swam with the dolphins and turtles.



She loved her family, the beach (particularly "her" house on Arch Street in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.), and her pets—from Paddy to Winnie, Zane, Boo, Ripken and Daisy, a great comfort later in life.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. A family-only service will be held on the beach at Kill Devil Hills.



The family wishes to thank the team of caregivers who helped during her extended illness, particularly Jaleesa Lewis, Maude Jeffers and Lisa Colvin, as well as the compassionate nurses and staff of Hospice of the Piedmont.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, Blue Run Baptist Church or just do something nice for somebody.



Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 10, 2021.