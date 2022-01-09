Dr. Marco Cees Abraham RolDr. Marco Cees Abraham Rol passed away at his home on December 18, 2021. He was born in Haarlem, North Holland, Netherlands, on October 13, 1953. He emigrated to the United States with his parents in 1956 and was raised in Danville, Virginia. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, and earned a PhD in Philosophy from Cambridge University in England, where he met and fell in love with his wife, Angie Rol.While pursuing his PhD, Marco and Angie started a sports memorabilia and collectibles business (his "day job"). They began with a store selling baseball cards in Charlottesville, Virginia, and went on to found Collectors' Showcase of America (aka CSA Shows) in 1994. Together, Marco and Angie and CSA Shows promoted sports memorabilia events in Chantilly, Virginia and other cities throughout the East Coast. CSA Shows started as and continues to be an active hub for sports fans and collectors and features a long line up of autograph guests from baseball, football, basketball, hockey and other major sports.After earning his PhD from Cambridge, Marco continued writing, with a primary focus on his philosophical work. This is composed of six individual books which, taken together, are a comprehensive philosophy. Publication of The Comprehensive Philosophy is forthcoming.Marco lived in Virginia ever since leaving Cambridge, and moved into the Longhouse in Greenwood, Virginia, in 1998. He is survived by his wife, Angie; daughter, Anna; son, Harry; brother, Maurits; sister, Sophia; and nephews, Jamin and Quinn. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Cornelis Rol and Willy Boot Rol, and a brother, Jerome Cornelis Rol.The Rol family is being assisted by Anderson Funeral Services of Crozet, Virginia and a private service is planned.Marco was well known for his hospitality at the Longhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a glass of good cheer be raised in Marco's honor; for more tangible expressions of sympathy, the family suggests a donation to The Nature Conservancy of Virginia.