Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Marco Cees Abraham Rol
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
Dr. Marco Cees Abraham Rol

Dr. Marco Cees Abraham Rol passed away at his home on December 18, 2021. He was born in Haarlem, North Holland, Netherlands, on October 13, 1953. He emigrated to the United States with his parents in 1956 and was raised in Danville, Virginia. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, and earned a PhD in Philosophy from Cambridge University in England, where he met and fell in love with his wife, Angie Rol.

While pursuing his PhD, Marco and Angie started a sports memorabilia and collectibles business (his "day job"). They began with a store selling baseball cards in Charlottesville, Virginia, and went on to found Collectors' Showcase of America (aka CSA Shows) in 1994. Together, Marco and Angie and CSA Shows promoted sports memorabilia events in Chantilly, Virginia and other cities throughout the East Coast. CSA Shows started as and continues to be an active hub for sports fans and collectors and features a long line up of autograph guests from baseball, football, basketball, hockey and other major sports.

After earning his PhD from Cambridge, Marco continued writing, with a primary focus on his philosophical work. This is composed of six individual books which, taken together, are a comprehensive philosophy. Publication of The Comprehensive Philosophy is forthcoming.

Marco lived in Virginia ever since leaving Cambridge, and moved into the Longhouse in Greenwood, Virginia, in 1998. He is survived by his wife, Angie; daughter, Anna; son, Harry; brother, Maurits; sister, Sophia; and nephews, Jamin and Quinn. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Cornelis Rol and Willy Boot Rol, and a brother, Jerome Cornelis Rol.

The Rol family is being assisted by Anderson Funeral Services of Crozet, Virginia and a private service is planned.

Marco was well known for his hospitality at the Longhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a glass of good cheer be raised in Marco's honor; for more tangible expressions of sympathy, the family suggests a donation to The Nature Conservancy of Virginia.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Angie,dear Angie,Anna& Harry, Drew,Meggie,Emma & I send our condolences.. we are very saddened by this awful news. As Meggie said "Marco was always kind to me,and fun.. a lovely man!" Many,many gentle hugs,and heartfelt sympathy.
Margaret Joy Bailey
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear about this; I liked working with and for Marco and I considered him a friend. The last several years I missed seeing him and his family. I liked his outlook and am glad I got to know him as much as I did. I'd like to offer my best wishes and sympathies to Marco's family.
Rich Person
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results