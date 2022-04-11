Margaret Shifflett DavisOctober 12, 1928 - April 7, 2022Margaret Shifflett Davis, age 93, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 7, 2022.Margaret was born October 12, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Robert (Bob) Davis and her parents, Ernest and Emma Shifflett.Margaret is survived by her sons, Larry Snead and his wife, Marie, Barry Davis and his wife, Kathy, and their daughter, Kaitlin, Scott Davis and his girlfriend Lisa, his son Parker, daughter Barbara Gleason and many other grandchildren, and great grandchildren.Margaret was a member of the Charlottesville Church of the Brethren, where she was an active worker and was loved by all, she served the church, often behind the scenes, never looking for recognition or praise. She especially loved the children in the church and always greeted them with joy, and the children's love for her was apparent. She and her husband had numerous friends and were always willing to serve others in various ways.Margaret and Bob were avid bowlers and she continued that activity well into her 80's. She was admired by her team mates there and always looked forward to fellowship time with them.Gardening was a favorite pastime and sharing the garden's bounty brought her joy.Visitation will be at Teague Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.Funeral services will be at the Charlottesville Church of the Brethren, 1225 East Rio, Charlottesville, Va. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 12 p.m. Grave side service will be held at Holly Memorial Cemetery. A fellowship meal will be held following the graveside service at the church. Pastor Tom Williams Officiating.