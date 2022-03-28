Margaret Haislip Digges
October 31, 1933 - March 24, 2022
Margaret Haislip Digges, 88, of Troy, Va., passed away on March 24, 2022, peacefully at her home.
Born on October 31, 1933, in Fluvanna County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Rennie and Northy Ann Haislip. She was preceded in death by a son, Cole "Eddie" Digges IV; sisters, Jane Thacker and Florence Melton; and brother, Ed Haislip.
Margaret enjoyed being outdoors, doing yard work and gardening, spending time with her family, and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Cole Digges III; son, Duane Digges (Sherrie); daughter-in-law, Cynthia Digges; three grandchildren, Cari Squire (Kellen), Lauren Belew (Derek), and Cole Digges V (Ashleigh); eight great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Austin, Mason, Henley, Sutton, Sawyer, Andrew, and Connor; siblings, Francis Baker, Alice Bolling, Karlen Layne, and Bill Haislip; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 E Chandler Street, Culpeper, VA 22701.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Lake Monticello Volunteer Rescue Squad www.lmvfr.org/donate
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2022.