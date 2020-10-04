Margaret Lyle Bonniwelle Shiflett
April 19, 1925 - September 28, 2020
Margaret Lyle Bonniwelle Shiflett, 95, of Charlottesville, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
She was born on April 19, 1925, to her parents, Grace Virginia Bonniwelle and George Thomas Banks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Jackson Shiflett; her son, Norman Shiflett Jr.; and daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" Morris.
She was a longtime member of Christ Community Church of Charlottesville.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Eddie Morris, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the nurses at Commonwealth Senior Living, especially Jamie, and to Faith and Andrea at Legacy Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Community Church, 329 Riverside Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22902, or Legacy Hospice, 650 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 310, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
