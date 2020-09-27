Margaret M. Lombardo
Margaret M. Lombardo of Charlottesville, went to be with the Lord and the love of her life, Jack, on September 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving and devoted daughters.
Born on December 9, 1920, in Richmond Hill, N.Y., she was the daughter of Andrew and Mary A. Karl.
Margaret Lombardo earned her RN degree from Mary Immaculate Hospital in Queens, N.Y. She went on to work as the Night Supervisor where she met her husband, Dr. Gioacchino "Jack" Lombardo.
After Margaret and Jack wed, they began to build a family, welcoming four girls into the world, Jane Boland (Neil), Mary Ann Gilbert ( James), Carol Downing (Jimmy), and Ellen Webb (Larry). Margaret took on her new role as homemaker and mother with enthusiasm. She cites her marriage and her four wonderful girls as her proudest life achievement.
She is survived by all of her daughters and her beloved grandchildren, Michael Boland (Ellen), Thomas Boland (Brittany), Bryan Boland (Christina), Micky Gilbert (Tracy), Kristine Spence (Brad). Christopher Downing, Emily Sims (Shane), Nicole Poore (Trip), Dustin Webb (Jessica), and Shawn Webb (Allison); and her wonderful great-grandchildren, Raelyn Boland, Taylor and Hunter Boland, Corey Gilbert, Evan and Alex Spence, Claire and Kate Poore, Mollie and Madelyn Sims, and Jullian and Levi Webb.
The family expresses their sincere thanks to the nursing staff at The Colonnades and the staff at the Hospice of the Piedmont.
Because of COVID-19, a private family church and graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Family and friends can share memories and photos at Hill and Wood Funeral Home ([email protected]
