Margaret Mary Tollefson
August 27, 1924 - March 14, 2022
Margaret Mary Jobe Tollefson, a loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at age 97, on March 14, 2022.
Margaret lived a very fulfilling life. Always a spunky lady with a tremendous sense of humor, she was humble and kind to all. She was honest, loyal, thoughtful, curious, hard working and enjoyed interacting with everyone she met. These strong character traits served her well throughout her lifetime and enabled her to remain independent and resilient despite many of life's challenges.
Margaret was a depression era baby, born in Eldora, Iowa, on August 27, 1924. The youngest of five children with two brothers and two sisters, she endured the loss of her father to a heart attack at age 4 and her brother to a car accident at 11. Though the family struggled with the economics of the times, Margaret somehow managed to thrive. She was a very intelligent and creative personality. During her youth, she enjoyed acting and became a serious ballerina.
When Margaret was 12, she moved with her remaining family to California. After graduating from Los Angeles High School in 1941, she began working for the Richmond Oil Co. in its business department. During this time she met her soul mate Budd Tollefson at the Hollywood Presbyterian church and later married him in 1943. In their 55 years of marriage, they had three children, Anne Mack( Tom), Eric Tollefson (Sharon, RIP 2014), and Sue Haden, (Jim); nine grandchildren, Kristan, Katy, Cari, Jennifer, Geoff, John, Brian, and Kelsey; and eight great-grandchildren, Will, Sydney, Ian, Lily, Tyler, Seth, Jenna, Reilly, and Blythe. Margaret also has two loving nieces, Linda Bjurstrom and Nancy Case.
After Budd passed away in 1998, Margaret met Glenn Prichard at a church in Sylmar, Calif. In 2004, Margaret and Glenn moved to Md. for Glenn's job. Glenn was a caring companion until his passing in 2019.
Throughout Margaret's lifetime, family, friends, especially children, and pets were her priorities. Because of her keen interest in family and her roots, she became a serious genealogist even before the likes of ancestry.com
. She spent years researching family origins and typing her findings on an old typewriter.
Though Margaret wasn't afforded the opportunity to attend college, she was a brilliant lady who read voraciously and loved to write. In her 80's she took a writing class at the Senior Center in Md. and "published" a collection of her autobiographical stories as a keepsake for her family.
Because of Margaret's high energy and attention to details, it was natural for her to become involved in many volunteer organizations during her younger years such as the PTA and women's groups. She would often take a leadership role. She also worked a few part time positions to help support her children's college educations as well as further her engagement with the business world. One such position included working with her sister, Helen, for the USC Postgraduate medical department.
Constantly evolving, Margaret expanded her interests into many areas. To name a few, she sewed, quilted, gardened, collected antiques, and travelled within the U.S. and Europe. In addition, and most importantly, she relished good home cooking and often a Bourbon and soda at 5 p.m. every day.
In all of these endeavors, the friends Margaret made, most recently the MD PEO group, the New Market Methodist Church, and her friends/loving caretakers at Our Lady of Peace Assisted Living, became dear to her and enriched her life. She was blessed to receive excellent care from the OLOP staff, Elizabeth Peters, FNP-C, Lee Reid, Brianna Maynard, and Amy Kitz with Hospice of the Piedmont.
Margaret's legacy to her family and friends will be the many gifts of good character values, particularly her sense of humor, that she shared with all around her. Though it's difficult to let go of such a remarkable woman, it gives us great comfort to know the community of heaven will be giving her a warm welcome.
Per Margaret's wishes, a private family graveside service will be held in Calif. at a later time. If you would like to make a donation in Margaret's name to celebrate a life well lived, please consider Our Lady of Peace Assisted Living Foundation; Hospice of the Piedmont, the Arbor Day Foundation or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 20, 2022.