Marguerite Maupin ShepherdMarch 27, 2022Marguerite Maupin Shepherd, age 98, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mount View Baptist Church, 908 St. Clair Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22901. Interment will be private. A full-length obituary to follow at a later date.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com