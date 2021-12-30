Aunt Marian! We had lovely visits with you! Traveling from New Jersey just to be with you in Charlottesville! Sightseeing and visiting Natural Bridge, visiting my great grandmother Mary Bowles gravesite and viewing her headstone before it was restored and laid to rest at Bowles Alley! Visiting Union Ridge Baptist Church and even having the opportunity to meet my oldest living first cousin Robert Hubbard and his family my extended cousins. We traveled all over Albemarle County. Thank you for all the family history you shared with me and my wife! You will always be with me as my last living Auntie! May you Rest In Peace for ever and ever.

Ira and Levon Bowles Family December 31, 2021