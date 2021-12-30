Marian Dukes Anderson, of Charlottesville, Va., passed on December 25, 2021, at the age of 91.
A viewing will be held from 2 until 6 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at McClenny Funeral Service. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church Building Fund.
Rest well Cousin Marian!
Michelle Bowles Allen
Family
January 1, 2022
Aunt Marian! We had lovely visits with you! Traveling from New Jersey just to be with you in Charlottesville! Sightseeing and visiting Natural Bridge, visiting my great grandmother Mary Bowles gravesite and viewing her headstone before it was restored and laid to rest at Bowles Alley! Visiting Union Ridge Baptist Church and even having the opportunity to meet my oldest living first cousin Robert Hubbard and his family my extended cousins. We traveled all over Albemarle County. Thank you for all the family history you shared with me and my wife! You will always be with me as my last living Auntie! May you Rest In Peace for ever and ever.
Ira and Levon Bowles
Family
December 31, 2021
Jimmy Hubbard
December 30, 2021
I will always cherish the fond memories I have of times of fellowship with Ms. Marian, taking my grandbabies to visit her and just talking with her. She was a kind, smart and loving person. We will miss her. Our visits were curtailed due to COVID, but she will remain in our hearts always. My heartfelt sympathy is extended to her family and you are in our prayers during this time.
Phyllis James
December 30, 2021
Ms Dukes
You will be greatly missed. Enjoyed our times when we worked together. May peace be with you.
Linda Thomas
Work
December 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. RIP Dukes, will always remember you with love!
Donna DiMurro
Work
December 30, 2021
It is with great sadness that I offer my deepest condolences to the Bowles, Dukes, Anderson family. The memories of Mrs. Anderson will be embedded in my mind and heart forever.