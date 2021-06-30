Menu
Marie Virginia Gribble
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
Marie Virginia Gribble

Marie Virginia Gribble, 83, of Scottsville, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Cedars in Charlottesville. She was born in Silver Run, Maryland, on September 4, 1937, a daughter of the late Walter and Lydia Stonesifer.

Marie worked as a secretary for many years. She greatly enjoyed working in her yard, keeping her house clean, and traveling.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by two siblings.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Gribble; children, Sharon Cousins, Brenda Warner, Carl Yingling, and Bruce Yingling; stepchildren, Gene Allen Gribble, Christine (Gribble) Sutherly, Kimberly (Gribble) Haines, and Rebecca Kocik; sisters, Phyllis Stonesifer and Judy Staub; 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 2419 Buck Island Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22902, with Pastor Sidney Craig officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday one hour prior to services at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 30, 2021.
