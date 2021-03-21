Marie Woody Harris



Marie Woody Harris died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury in Lynchburg, Virginia. Born in Danville, Virginia, on June 23, 1935, Marie was the daughter of the late Virginia Ayers Woody and Gordon Ralph Woody Sr. She was educated in the Danville Public School System. And in 1957 graduated from Randolph Macon Women's College where she majored in History with a minor in both Education and English. Marie's chosen areas of study laid the groundwork for what would become lifelong pursuits. And her commitment to education and kindness towards others became common threads throughout her life.



Known for her beauty both inside and out, Marie was voted May Queen her senior year of college and married Stuart Horsley Harris Jr. that summer. The couple moved to Boston where Stuart began his surgical training. And Marie supported them by teaching school in the Brookline Public School System, while at the same time, earning her Masters Degree in Education at Boston University. They then moved to Germany where Marie worked as the Director of the Munich American Kindergarten and Stuart worked in the Army Medical Corp. Upon returning to the United States, Marie continued to teach in Boston and Charlottesville while Stuart continued his medical training.



In 1965, Marie and Stuart moved to Lynchburg, where Stuart founded his medical practice and Marie taught remedial reading in the Lynchburg Public School System. While raising her family, she became an active member of the community as a volunteer and was recognized for her outstanding contributions. In 1970 as Public Education Chairman of the Lynchburg Unit of the American Cancer Society, she received the "Volunteer Award" for providing an anti-smoking program in area schools and a breast cancer community awareness program. She was President of the Junior League of Lynchburg and President of Linkhorne Elementary PTA. Marie served on community boards such as the YMCA, the United Way of Central Virginia - receiving the Virginia Bibee Whitehouse Award for continuous human service contributions to UW and the Central Virginia community, the Easley Foundation and Elizabeth's Early Learning Center. She is a former Trustee of her alma mater, R-MWC and served as the Chairman of the Trustee Development Committee and the National Co-Chair of the 1979-84 capital campaign. She was a deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher at First Presbyterian Church.



In Marie's own words, "As I grew older, my own interest turned toward advocacy of a strong public school system where people acquire knowledge and an ability to get along. I have loved supporting this process." She served as the Vice-Chairman of the Lynchburg City School Board and was awarded the Virginia School Board Association Award of Excellence. Since its inception in 1984, Marie served as secretary of the Board of Directors of the Pauline Maloney STEP with Links, Inc.- a program that identifies and cultivates bright, talented multi-cultural sixth graders in order to enhance their leadership potential. In 2000, Marie was awarded the National Conference for Community and Justice Humanitarian Award.



Always curious and interested in history, Marie was President of the Lynchburg Historical Foundation, on the board of Point of Honor, appointed to the Lynchburg Museum Advisory Board and served as a docent at Poplar Forest. She was so inspired by all she learned about the historic richness of the community, she and partner Lynn Stuart founded their own small business, City-Scape Tours, Ltd. As co-owners and operators from 1984-1995, they offered the only local tour-guide service for Central Virginia.



Above all else, Marie will be remembered for her kind heart. And it was as a mother that it shone most brightly. She fearlessly allowed son Monty to keep a tarantula as a pet and calmly coaxed him down from a pine tree when he had climbed to the top in a windstorm. Marie encouraged daughter Hope's early dream of becoming an actress and singer by clapping for endless puppet shows in the basement. Vanilla ice cream was her all time favorite treat and she always had a stash of Milky Ways above the stove. She loved doing jackknives off of the diving board, swimming in the ocean, skiing, hiking and scuba diving with her family and traveling with friends. Her grandchildren were a source of pride and great joy. She had a no-nonsense personality paired with great humor, warmth, thoughtfulness and love for everyone. She led a real Christian life where others came first and people were stronger in her company. She was a cheerleader for all and had her own high standards. She was a balance of overwhelming beauty and understated grace. She set a bar for how to give of oneself : daughter, wife, mother, friend and hero.



Marie was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Stuart Horsley Harris Jr. and her brother Gordon Ralph Woody and her sister-in-law Jeanne Gibson Woody, and is survived by her daughter, Hope Harris Foster and her husband, Charles; her son, Stuart "Monty" Horsley Harris III and his wife, Bryce Bendall Harris; and six grandchildren, Beckett Dixon Foster, Charles Preston Foster, Stuart "Bode" Horsley Harris IV, Katharine Love Harris, Leila Bendall Harris and Steele Montgomery Harris. Also surviving her are her brother-in-law, William Preston Harris; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Forsyth Harris, as well as many nieces and nephews.



She and her family wish to express deep gratitude to her beloved caretaker Sheila Waller and to the caring, committed staff at Westminster Canterbury and Senior Independence Hospice.



For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider a donation to STEP with Links Program, P.O. Box 2192, Forest, VA 24551, or Elizabeth's Early Learning Center, 2320 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 2450.



A memorial service will be held post pandemic.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 21, 2021.