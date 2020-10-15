Marie Virginia WoodMarie Virginia Wood departed this life on October 11, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on December 14, 1926, to Anna Davis in Augusta County, Virginia, and was raised by her grandparents, Henry and Josie Morris on Buck Mountain.To remember Marie is to remember the little things that made her unique: how she wore khakis and a polo shirt to bathe her poodle, how she had her hair coiffed every weekend, how she grew roses like weeds, and how she drove a sleek silver car. Marie "Nana" was a woman of decorum and grace, who overcame her meager upbringing and went on to become a leading realtor with Montague Miller and remained as such in Charlottesville for many years. In the family, we will fondly remember her for her multiple sets of china, for her love of Siamese cats, Sinatra, and the color pink, and for always putting raisins in everything. We will choose not to think of the disease that stole her away from us—that took her mind, the soul of who she was, and left her body. We will forever remember her as the beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and woman of tenacity that she was.Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Wood of Charlottesville and her daughter, Patricia Wood of Ft. Lauderdale. She is survived by her son, William Wood Sr. of Scottsville; her sisters, Betty Drumheller and Peggy Walton; a brother, Henry Ashby Hicks; and her grandchildren, Lori Wood, Jaki Jones, William Wood Jr., and Rebecca Wood Monhollen. Also surviving her are her great-granddaughters, Sommer Frank, Faith Wood, Karis Monhollen, and Rowen Monhollen.Special thanks to her caregivers of many years: Ann Andrews and Charlotte (Pete) Lawson who both faithfully provided patient and loving care for the duration of Marie's struggle with Alzheimer's. A special thanks also to Ann Allen, Marie's hairdresser for many years.Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville.