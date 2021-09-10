Menu
Marilyn Taylor Lowe
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Marilyn Taylor Lowe

Marilyn Taylor Lowe, age 96, of Greensboro, passed away on Tuesday September 7, 2021.

Marilyn Lowe was born on February 8, 1925, in Danville, Va., to the late Charlie and Carrie Taylor. On December 10, 1944, she married Daniel R. Lowe. Mrs. Lowe was a licensed nurse and worked for Southeastern Eye Center. Marilyn was a faithful member of Lawndale Baptist Church and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a kind and gentle soul who loved birds, reading, and cooking. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Carrie Rockwood and her husband, Matthew, and great-grandchildren, Taylor Rockwood, Sydney Rockwood, Georgia Marion, and Kristine Haley. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Daniel R. Lowe; daughter, Linda Lowe Marion, seven sisters and three brothers.

A graveside service will be held 11 a,m, Monday, September 13, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N, Greensboro, NC
Sep
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N, Greensboro, NC
My thoughts and prayers are with you, Carrie and family. I am a Mount View member. Marilyn was my Sunday School teacher for many years.
Joyce Morris
September 11, 2021
Many fond memories of Marilyn and I singing in the Church choir for many years. She had a great sense of humor and we shared many laughs together.
Byron Harris
Other
September 10, 2021
