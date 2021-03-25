Menu
Marion Brown Collins
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Marion Brown Collins

September 17, 1925 - March 17, 2021

Marian Brown Collins, 95, of Crozet, Va. departed this life on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Hospice of The Piedmont House. She was born on September 17, 1925, to the late Lewis and Vivian Randolph Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Collins.

One brother, Lewis E. Brown; sisters, Emma B. Jackson, and Jean B. Anderson; and a niece, Joanne Jackson preceded her in death.

Mrs. Collins had been a well sought-after hairdresser in past years. She operated her hair salon out of her Crozet home. She was also employed by Kmart for 15 years. She was a faithful member of Union Mission Baptist Church until her health declined.

She took great joy in having gatherings at her home that included family, friends, music, and too much food!

She is survived by her nieces, Vivian D. Merchant (Tim), Cici Cooper; a nephew, Harold Jackson (Robin). Along with a host of great and great-great-nieces and nephews; and a host of friends that were just like family.

A graveside service will at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Holly Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Peaceful rest to my beloved Cousin Marion...My first memories of this beautiful lady were at her home...Many Saturday mornings were spent waiting for my mother Martha (Betty) Jackson to get her hair done! Cousin Marion, Cousin Emma, and Cousin Naiomi would chit chat with my Mother for what seemed like the whole day to me! This began before I came along and lasted for many years! They will gather today I am sure like old times to welcome Cousin Marion home...perhaps they will get into a Pinnacle game to boot! Love and heart-felt condolences to the Family
James Jackson
March 27, 2021
So sorry to read that my sweet loving card playing friend has died. Ms. Marion you were so much fun and young at heart! This Virus has kept us all apart, but hope to see you one day in Heaven May God Bless and bring you peace again dear family of Ms. Marion as I have always called her
Sylvia Coles
March 26, 2021
What a dear lady. Her dear friend, Naomi Lawson, introduced us years ago. Sympathy to the Merchant Family. and everyone who loved Miss Marian.
Joanne Burkholder
March 25, 2021
"Cookie" Herb and I are sorry for your loss. We had the privilege to enjoy Mrs. Collins´ company on many occasions. She was a delight to be around. I remember how kind she was to our family (Barbour) when our mother passed. Our deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Nadine Roper
March 25, 2021
