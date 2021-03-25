Marion Brown Collins
September 17, 1925 - March 17, 2021
Marian Brown Collins, 95, of Crozet, Va. departed this life on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Hospice of The Piedmont House. She was born on September 17, 1925, to the late Lewis and Vivian Randolph Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Collins.
One brother, Lewis E. Brown; sisters, Emma B. Jackson, and Jean B. Anderson; and a niece, Joanne Jackson preceded her in death.
Mrs. Collins had been a well sought-after hairdresser in past years. She operated her hair salon out of her Crozet home. She was also employed by Kmart for 15 years. She was a faithful member of Union Mission Baptist Church until her health declined.
She took great joy in having gatherings at her home that included family, friends, music, and too much food!
She is survived by her nieces, Vivian D. Merchant (Tim), Cici Cooper; a nephew, Harold Jackson (Robin). Along with a host of great and great-great-nieces and nephews; and a host of friends that were just like family.
A graveside service will at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 25, 2021.