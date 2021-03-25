Peaceful rest to my beloved Cousin Marion...My first memories of this beautiful lady were at her home...Many Saturday mornings were spent waiting for my mother Martha (Betty) Jackson to get her hair done! Cousin Marion, Cousin Emma, and Cousin Naiomi would chit chat with my Mother for what seemed like the whole day to me! This began before I came along and lasted for many years! They will gather today I am sure like old times to welcome Cousin Marion home...perhaps they will get into a Pinnacle game to boot! Love and heart-felt condolences to the Family

James Jackson March 27, 2021