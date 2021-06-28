Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marjorie Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA
Marjorie Johnson

June 26, 2021

Marjorie E. Johnson went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021. A native of Fluvanna Co., Virginia she was predeceased by her father, Samuel E. Seay; her mother, Elizabeth Baker Seay, both residing in Fluvanna Co., Va.; her sister, Phyllis E. Coutlakis, of Lighthouse Pt., Fla.; her brother, Curtis W. Seay of Troy, Va.; and her loving husband of 61 years, Sidney P. Johnson of Madison , Wis. Surviving family members include her daughter, Lynne Marie Hudson and husband Charles, of Chesapeake, Va.; her son, Steven E. Johnson, of Edgewater, Md.; sister-in-law, Diana Seay of Charlottesville, Va.; nephew, Bradley Seay and family of Davidson, Md.; nephew, Norman Seay and family of Macungie, Pa. and many cousins. Marjorie had retired from Information Services of the Va. Dept. of Educ. in Richmond, Va. as a Sr. programmer analyst. She was a member of the Fluvanna Historical Society; the Huguenot Society of Manakin in Virginia; a member of Great Bridge Baptist Church and the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterway History Foundation of Chesapeake.

Her burial will be at Fork Union Baptist Church cemetery in Fork Union, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 S. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23322. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.

Oman Funeral Home
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oman Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Heartfelt sympathy is exended from Intrepid Hospice to the family of Marjorie Johnson. Thank you for allowing us to care for Mrs. Johnson during her illness and please know you are in our hearts and in our prayers.
Rev. Cheryl K. Robinson
Other
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results