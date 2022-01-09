Mark Day, son of William and Juanita Day of Albamarle County, today lost his battle with cancer. Mark was a lifelong resident of Albemarle County. He loved to fish the Rivanna and wander the woods surrounding his home in Albemarle County. He is survived by his parents; one sister, Heather Wilson and her husband, Thomas; and one beloved nephew, Liam Wilson. There will be no public services at his request. If desired donations in his name can be made to the Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center or CASPCA.
Heather and Liam
January 12, 2022
Juanita: I am so sorry to hear of Mark's passing . My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family .
JoDean Chisholm
January 11, 2022
The members and supporters of the Albemarle High School Alumni Association were very sorry to hear about Mark´s passing. It is always sad to lose a member of the Albemarle family, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.