Mark Day



July 9, 1963 - January 8, 2022



Mark Day, son of William and Juanita Day of Albamarle County, today lost his battle with cancer. Mark was a lifelong resident of Albemarle County. He loved to fish the Rivanna and wander the woods surrounding his home in Albemarle County. He is survived by his parents; one sister, Heather Wilson and her husband, Thomas; and one beloved nephew, Liam Wilson. There will be no public services at his request. If desired donations in his name can be made to the Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center or CASPCA.



Teague



Charlottesville, Va.



Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 9, 2022.