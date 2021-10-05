Mark Andrew Sexton
December 2, 1953 - September 16, 2021
Mark Andrew Sexton passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2021, at the age of 67. He was the cherished husband of Susan; the beloved father of Anne Walker (Matthew), Claire, and Frank: and loving grandfather of Taylor, Andrew, Bronwen, Caroline, Aiden and Beecher.
Mark was born on December 2, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, to Robert and Helen Sexton, both deceased. He was a devoted brother to Jessica Baach (Thomas), Robert (Ana Patricia), F. Oliver (Anne), Peter (Elizabeth), and Monica. He was also a faithful brother-in-law and uncle, loved by his extended family.
Mark will be fondly remembered by all who knew him well for his love for Jesus and family, his quick wit, his love of learning and his selfless care for others.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Waddell Memorial Presbyterian Church in Rapidan, Virginia. A celebration of his life will continue at 4 p.m. at the Keswick Hunt Club.
As a tribute to Mark's love of service, contributions can be made to All Blessings Flow (allblessingsflow.org
) and Loaves and Fishes (cvilleloaves.org
).
Preddy Funeral Home
250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 5, 2021.