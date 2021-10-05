We met Mark when he drove his parents to our old farmhouse in the middle of Chicago! They came to spend a month with us teaching English to Polish immigrants (but touched the young folks hearts by being grandparents to them). Mark was kind of blown away to meet these missionaries living in this old farmhouse and being excited to serve their newly arrived guests - homemade chicken soup!!! A few years later, we got to visit Mark and Susan in their home in Charlottesville. By that time, he was a follower of our Lord. We enjoyed occasional letters with Mark after we moved to Poland. We love the Sexton family and the love and commitment to each other in their big family. We hug you all during this time of loss but rejoice with another getting their wings to go before us. Having a great reunion with Bob and Helen - his great parents.

Wiesiek and Nancy Stebnicki Friend November 2, 2021