Mark Andrew Sexton
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
Mark Andrew Sexton

December 2, 1953 - September 16, 2021

Mark Andrew Sexton passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2021, at the age of 67. He was the cherished husband of Susan; the beloved father of Anne Walker (Matthew), Claire, and Frank: and loving grandfather of Taylor, Andrew, Bronwen, Caroline, Aiden and Beecher.

Mark was born on December 2, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, to Robert and Helen Sexton, both deceased. He was a devoted brother to Jessica Baach (Thomas), Robert (Ana Patricia), F. Oliver (Anne), Peter (Elizabeth), and Monica. He was also a faithful brother-in-law and uncle, loved by his extended family.

Mark will be fondly remembered by all who knew him well for his love for Jesus and family, his quick wit, his love of learning and his selfless care for others.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Waddell Memorial Presbyterian Church in Rapidan, Virginia. A celebration of his life will continue at 4 p.m. at the Keswick Hunt Club.

As a tribute to Mark's love of service, contributions can be made to All Blessings Flow (allblessingsflow.org) and Loaves and Fishes (cvilleloaves.org).

Preddy Funeral Home

250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Keswick Hunt Club
VA
Oct
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Waddell Memorial Presbyterian Church
Rapidan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We met Mark when he drove his parents to our old farmhouse in the middle of Chicago! They came to spend a month with us teaching English to Polish immigrants (but touched the young folks hearts by being grandparents to them). Mark was kind of blown away to meet these missionaries living in this old farmhouse and being excited to serve their newly arrived guests - homemade chicken soup!!! A few years later, we got to visit Mark and Susan in their home in Charlottesville. By that time, he was a follower of our Lord. We enjoyed occasional letters with Mark after we moved to Poland. We love the Sexton family and the love and commitment to each other in their big family. We hug you all during this time of loss but rejoice with another getting their wings to go before us. Having a great reunion with Bob and Helen - his great parents.
Wiesiek and Nancy Stebnicki
Friend
November 2, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers and heart felt sympathy to you and to our extended loving family. We treasure the friendship over years and the memories of Mark, his smile and humor. He will be missed...
Craig and jackie smith
Friend
October 15, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Mark's passing. May your wonderful memories be a comfort to you all during this time of loss. Mark was a special person.
Scott and Karen Goss
October 8, 2021
Susan, Frank and family. I am so sorry for your loss. You all will continue to be in my prayers during this difficult time.
Jim Darin
Other
October 5, 2021
