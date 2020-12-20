Mark William Watson, 74, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020, and is now resting in the arms of his Lord and Savior. He is rejoicing with his beloved grandmother Hazel and Uncle Bob.
Mark was born on July 25, 1946, in Charlottesville, to the late William James Watson and Martha Elizabeth Dudley. Mark was the family historian and great storyteller. He was a devoted UVA Sports Fan. Mark was a friend to all and always fun to be around. He was a kind and generous man.
Mark is survived by his wife, Bettye; his girls, Susan, Kelly, and Brandy; sister, Becky; nieces, Jenny and Mandy; the latest love of his life, baby grandson, Layne; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. Details to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, the UVA NICU, or Operation Smile.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear about Mark´s passing. He was always friendly and nice to me. Such a sweet neighbor. Bettye, please let me know if there´s anything I can do to help you during this devastating loss. You all have been such wonderful neighbors. I´ll miss seeing Mark sitting out on your porch. A very precious man. I know how devoted you were in caring for Mark.
Jan Burkett
January 11, 2021
Sorry for your lost
George Bickers
December 20, 2020
We send our deepest condolences and sympathies to all of Mark´s family at this difficult time.