Mark William Watson



July 25, 1946 - November 22, 2020



Mark William Watson, 74, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020, and is now resting in the arms of his Lord and Savior. He is rejoicing with his beloved grandmother Hazel and Uncle Bob.



Mark was born on July 25, 1946, in Charlottesville, to the late William James Watson and Martha Elizabeth Dudley. Mark was the family historian and great storyteller. He was a devoted UVA Sports Fan. Mark was a friend to all and always fun to be around. He was a kind and generous man.



Mark is survived by his wife, Bettye; his girls, Susan, Kelly, and Brandy; sister, Becky; nieces, Jenny and Mandy; the latest love of his life, baby grandson, Layne; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family.



A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. Details to be announced.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, the UVA NICU, or Operation Smile.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 20, 2020.