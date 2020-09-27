Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martha Lee Hall Moubray
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Martha Lee Hall Moubray

May 14, 1928 - September 23, 2020

Martha Lee Hall Moubray, 92, of Barboursville, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 14, 1928, in Orange County, and was a daughter of the late Elijah and Fannie Miller Hall. Mrs. Moubray was also preceded in death by her husband, James H. Moubray Sr.; a daughter, Martha Ann Mallory; a brother, Clarence Hall; and a granddaughter, Janet Lee Yowell.

She was a member of Barboursville Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Betty M. Easton and husband, James, of Charlottesville, and Barbara Jean Yowell, of Gordonsville; sons, Roy Moubray and wife, Wendy, of Gordonsville, Ricky Moubray and wife Kim, of Orange, and Harvey Moubray and wife, Sherry, of Gordonsville; a sister, Laura Thacker of Madison; grandchildren, Cory Moubray, Tyler Moubray, Zachary Moubray, Spencer Breeden, Bethany Moubray, Cody Moubray, Courtney Lantinga, Roseanne Yowell, Dr. Rachel Grimsby, R.J. Easton, Travis Easton, Michelle Yowell, Tammy Vincent, 13 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Graham Cemetery in Orange, with Pastor John Boswell and the Rev. Kyle Clements officiating. Friends are welcome to view Martha on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and also Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.

Preddy Funeral Home

250 West Main Street, Orange, VA 22960

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St, Orange, VA 22960
Sep
29
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St, Orange, VA 22960
Sep
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Graham Cemetery
, Orange, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.