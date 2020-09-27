Martha Lee Hall MoubrayMay 14, 1928 - September 23, 2020Martha Lee Hall Moubray, 92, of Barboursville, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 14, 1928, in Orange County, and was a daughter of the late Elijah and Fannie Miller Hall. Mrs. Moubray was also preceded in death by her husband, James H. Moubray Sr.; a daughter, Martha Ann Mallory; a brother, Clarence Hall; and a granddaughter, Janet Lee Yowell.She was a member of Barboursville Baptist Church.Survivors include her daughters, Betty M. Easton and husband, James, of Charlottesville, and Barbara Jean Yowell, of Gordonsville; sons, Roy Moubray and wife, Wendy, of Gordonsville, Ricky Moubray and wife Kim, of Orange, and Harvey Moubray and wife, Sherry, of Gordonsville; a sister, Laura Thacker of Madison; grandchildren, Cory Moubray, Tyler Moubray, Zachary Moubray, Spencer Breeden, Bethany Moubray, Cody Moubray, Courtney Lantinga, Roseanne Yowell, Dr. Rachel Grimsby, R.J. Easton, Travis Easton, Michelle Yowell, Tammy Vincent, 13 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Graham Cemetery in Orange, with Pastor John Boswell and the Rev. Kyle Clements officiating. Friends are welcome to view Martha on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and also Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.Preddy Funeral Home250 West Main Street, Orange, VA 22960