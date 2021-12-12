Martha Ann Martin
May 1, 1933 - December 3, 2021
Martha Ann Martin, a longtime Charlottesville resident, died peacefully on Friday, December 3, 2021 at The Blake Assisted Living. She was 88.
Born in Brookline, Mass., on May 1, 1933, she was the daughter of Naval Chaplain Abbott Peterson Jr., and his wife, Marie. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Abbott Peterson III and her sister, Priscilla Clark.
"Marti" as her friends called her, was the sixth-generation great-granddaughter of John and Priscilla Alden, who sailed to America on the historic 1620 voyage of the Mayflower. Her father, Abbott Peterson Jr., was a celebrated naval chaplain who was awarded a gold star for bringing spiritual aid and comfort to his shipmates during World War II. He survived the bombing of the USS Bunker Hill, an aircraft carrier, and conducted burials at sea for 364 sailors, more than anyone else. Marti and her siblings grew up as "navy brats" having often to move due to her father's frequent change of postings to such places as Boston, Newport, Clearwater, Fla., Newport News, Seattle, Treasure Island near Berkeley, California, San Diego and Pearl Harbor.
Marti was educated at the Washington National Cathedral School for girls and Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Mass. She met her future husband, Bruce Martin, a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in a college bookstore, and a year later they were married.
After college, Bruce served as an Army intelligence officer during the Korean War and then, became a research chemist in textile fibers for DuPont. They raised their children in Hockessin and Wilmington, Del. during these years, Marti did volunteer work for the Nemours DuPont Children's Hospital and the Red Cross in Wilmington.
Years later, Bruce was transferred to head up research at DuPont's Waynesboro, Va. Operations and the family moved to Charlottesville, where they took part in educational and cultural activities at the University of Virginia and cherished luncheons with the many dear friends they made over 50 years.
As an Episcopalian, Marti felt it was important to support philanthropic activities and she also was an avid supporter of many cultural activities. For a while, she was a docent at Monticello and later became the director of Recording for the Blind. She also rose to become the first Charlottesville Symphony Board Chair, the first Bayly/Fralin Museum volunteer coordinator, and the volunteer head of fund raising for the UVA Biomedical Ethics Center. She loved opera, and for more than forty years, held her own opera club in her home. She was a patron of the Ash Lawn-Highland Opera Festival and hosted numerous visiting musicians and was a past president of the Charlottesville Wednesday Music Club.
She was survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Bruce Martin, who passed away peacefully on December 10, 2021 one week after she died. Survivors include their daughter, Susan, of Keswick, Va.; a son, Christopher of Fairfax, Calif.; a grandson, Connor, of Valatie, N.Y.; a brother, Frederick Peterson, of Tucson, Ariz.; a brother-in-law, Robert Martin, and his wife, Mary Hadar, of Chevy Chase, Md.; as well as several nieces, nephews and their children.
The family extends its sincere appreciation to Marti's physicians, UVa. Memory Clinic, Sentara Martha Jefferson, The Blake Assisted Living and to Hospice of the Piedmont for their dedication and compassionate care.
The family will honor Marti and Bruce with a "Celebration of Life" luncheon at 12 p.m. on May 1, 2022, at the Glenmore Country Club. Amazingly, May 1 was not only Marti's birthday, but it was also the birthday of her mother and grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Charlottesville Symphony Orchestra, the Fralin Museum of Art, Martha Jefferson Foundation or the Hospice of the Piedmont.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 12, 2021.