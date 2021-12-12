Dear Martin family, My deepest condolences to you on the loss of both your parents! My Mom (Martha Johnston) was a longtime friend and always enjoyed the opera lunches and spending time with Marty and Sherribell too! Marty hosted an incredible and delicious bridal shower lunch for me years ago, which I will always remember fondlyThey were an amazing couple! I pray you take comfort knowing that they are reunited again for eternity!

Ruth Vaughan December 12, 2021