Esther, I am sorry to hear of the loss of your brother. You may not remember me. But I lived next door to you on Gearthart Road in Roanoke. We were in Ms. Simmons first grade class at Garden City Elementary School. We used to color in coloring books on your back porch. Sometimes we would play with Bobby Wright that lived on the other side of your house. I had a little brother named Danny Ray. I have often wondered where you were in life. I saw in Marvin's obituary that you live in Blue Ridge. So, you aren't far away. I live in Roanoke. My family moved away in about 1956. I guess I haven't seen you since then. I hope life has been good to you. I pray that Almighty God, Jehovah, gives you strength and comfort at this difficult time. [email protected]