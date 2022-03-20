Menu
Marvin Walsh Clatterbuck
1932 - 2022
Marvin Walsh Clatterbuck

February 27, 1932 - March 12, 2022

With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of Marvin Clatterbuck who passed away on March 12, 2022, surrounded by those who loved him the most and those he loved the most.

Marvin was born on February 27, 1932, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, to the late Herbert Clatterbuck and Freta Wash Clatterbuck of Barboursville, Va. In addition to his parents. he was preceded in death by brothers, Roland, Paul, Billy, and Lawrence, and sister, Pauline. He is survived by his brother, Charlie Clatterbuck and twin sisters, Francis Watson and Freita Shifflett.

Like all of his brothers, Marvin was a veteran serving in the United States Army from 1949 to 1963. Following his military service he was employed by the University of Virginia Law School, retiring in 1989.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Clatterbuck who took care of him 24/7 after his stroke almost 11 years ago. He depended on her for all day to day activities, she depended on him to make her laugh. Together they set the bar high, his never give up attitude and her strength to make sure he was always taken care of and comfortable.

Marvin is also survived by his three children, Bill (Misty), Shannon, and Scott. He both adored and indulged his grandchildren, Tori Clatterbuck of Atlanta Ga., Jake Clatterbuck of Burke, Va., Dana Adams (Ryan) of Crozet, Va., and Amy Beyer (Stephen) of Fluvanna, Va. He equally loved and indulged his great-grandchildren, Sadie, Jack, Ruby Adams and Jacob Beyer.

The family would also like to recognize Marvin's best friend, Mike "Ace" Harrison who visited Marvin weekly during his illness.

A memorial service honoring Marvin will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Preddy Funeral Home, Gordonsville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about Marvin. He was always the shining light of the UVA Law Schools copy center. He was smart, funny and always smiling. They don't make men like him anymore.
Joy West
Work
March 22, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
eunice berry
March 20, 2022
