Mary Louise ByersSeptember 4, 1934 - March 13, 2021Mary Louise Dowell Byers, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother died on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community. She was 86.She was the sixth of eleven children born to the late Eppie and Grace McDaniel Dowell of Albemarle County. Mrs. Byers graduated from McIntyre High School in 1951 and was married to Robert Byers at Belmont Baptist Church in 1955. She worked at the University of Virginia's Medical School Admission's Department for over 20 years.She was a devoted mother to her two sons, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She cherished her lifelong relationships with her siblings and their families and remained active in the Bridgewater Retirement Community with travelling, social activities, and church services during her time there. She was a kind and generous person, with a loving soul, believing inherently in the good in people.She was an early member of Mount View Baptist Church for 26 years where she taught Sunday School and was the Women's Missionary Union president. She organized a Women's Missionary Circle and several young women's mission organizations, which was a great delight to her. Later in life she was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Charlottesville for more than three decades.She leaves four siblings, Bryant Dowell, Jimmy Dowell, Pauline Coleman, and Clara Shifflette; two sons, Cole (Linell) Byers and Dane (Kathy) Byers; four grandchildren, Sam and Margaret Byers, Grace Henry and Carly Geddes; and two great-grandchildren, Lydia and Emily Geddes. She considered herself an adopted mother to Susan Boze Piercy of Denver, Colo., and Clinton Boze, of Grottoes, Va.The family would like to thank the employees and staff at Bridgewater Retirement Community's Joy House whose kindness and exceptional care helped her to enjoy a happy and active life in her final years. Gifts are recommended for Bridgewater HealthCare Foundation, Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second St, Bridgewater, VA 22812-9991.