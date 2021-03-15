Menu
Mary Louise Byers
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Teague Funeral Home
2260 IVY RD
Charlottesville, VA
Mary Louise Byers

September 4, 1934 - March 13, 2021

Mary Louise Dowell Byers, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother died on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community. She was 86.

She was the sixth of eleven children born to the late Eppie and Grace McDaniel Dowell of Albemarle County. Mrs. Byers graduated from McIntyre High School in 1951 and was married to Robert Byers at Belmont Baptist Church in 1955. She worked at the University of Virginia's Medical School Admission's Department for over 20 years.

She was a devoted mother to her two sons, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She cherished her lifelong relationships with her siblings and their families and remained active in the Bridgewater Retirement Community with travelling, social activities, and church services during her time there. She was a kind and generous person, with a loving soul, believing inherently in the good in people.

She was an early member of Mount View Baptist Church for 26 years where she taught Sunday School and was the Women's Missionary Union president. She organized a Women's Missionary Circle and several young women's mission organizations, which was a great delight to her. Later in life she was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Charlottesville for more than three decades.

She leaves four siblings, Bryant Dowell, Jimmy Dowell, Pauline Coleman, and Clara Shifflette; two sons, Cole (Linell) Byers and Dane (Kathy) Byers; four grandchildren, Sam and Margaret Byers, Grace Henry and Carly Geddes; and two great-grandchildren, Lydia and Emily Geddes. She considered herself an adopted mother to Susan Boze Piercy of Denver, Colo., and Clinton Boze, of Grottoes, Va.

The family would like to thank the employees and staff at Bridgewater Retirement Community's Joy House whose kindness and exceptional care helped her to enjoy a happy and active life in her final years. Gifts are recommended for Bridgewater HealthCare Foundation, Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second St, Bridgewater, VA 22812-9991.

brcliving.org/giving/donating/foundation.com

Published by Daily Progress from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to hear about Mary Lou. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. She was such a big part of my growing up and such a great friend to my Mom and Dad. Hugs and Love
Donna Rowland
March 25, 2021
Condolences from Christian Women's Club of Charlottesville.
Roberta Harlowe
March 19, 2021
Dane and Cole so sorry for your loss. Many good memories of your mom. She was a special woman.
Bobby Garner
March 17, 2021
Dane and Cole you have been so blessed to have had a mother that made you the center of her life. I remember a sweet aunt who was always kind and loving who had a green thumb. I am still trying to grow a shamrock as green and as full as the one she grew. We send our love and prayers as you say goodbye to a very special mother. Rudy and Brenda Smith
Rudy and Brenda Smith
March 16, 2021
Dane and Cole I just wanted to let you know that my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time . Your mom was a wonderful lady. The three of you were like family to me growing up and living across the street from you. We had some many fun times together and I will always cherish those times for the rest of my life. Your mom was loved by everyone and that she will always be there with you. I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking of both of you at this time and that I kind of looked at both of you growing up as the brothers I never had.
Jimmie Bishop
March 16, 2021
Dane & Cole - I am so sorry to hear of Mary Lou's passing. She was truly a gentle soul and always had a smile for everyone.
Lisa Everett Meadows
March 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to all the family and friends of Mary Lou. I was blessed to have known her when we were both active members of First Baptist Park Street. She was such a dear, sweet lady that I enjoyed knowing. May God's peace be with you all in the coming days ahead.
Cheryl Henderson
March 15, 2021
DANE , COLE & FAMILY I REMEMBER YOU ALL FROM MY CHILDHOOD ON COLEMAN STREET WHEN YOU ALL LIVED ON RIVER VISTA. ALWAYS GREAT TIMES. YOUR MOM WAS A VERY SWEET LADY. PLEASE KNOW THAT YOU ALL ARE IN MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS.
VIVIAN CRITZER DEANE
March 15, 2021
Dane & Cole, I am so sorry to hear of your recent loss. Your Mother and I worked together in the Admission's Office for many years. She was a beautiful and kind person. We had lots of fun together. All the best to your family. Janet K. Small
Janet Small
March 15, 2021
A wonderful friend for many years. I know she will be missed by many.
Carolyn Thompson
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mary Lou's passing. She was a kind and gentle soul and it was my honor to have met her. Hugs to everyone.
Amy Long
March 15, 2021
I worked with Mary Lou at C. H. Williams-Colonnade years ago. She was a friend to many and a true christian lady. I'm so glad that her years spent at Bridgewater Retirement Community were happy ones.
Frances Morris
March 15, 2021
A good neighbor and friend. RIP Mary Lou.
Rod van Ausdall
March 15, 2021
Mary Lu was a friend and encourager who a happy person and a joy to be with.
Leon Castle
March 15, 2021
Cole and Dane, I am truly sorry to hear of your mother's passing. I so loved her and enjoying seeing her anytime I went into Mt. View Baptist Church. I prayers are with you during this time. She will be missed.
Brenda Ferneyhough Knight
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results