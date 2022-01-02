Menu
Mary Hill Noble Caperton
1932 - 2022
Mary Hill Noble Caperton

Mary Hill Noble Caperton, 89, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Mary Hill was born on August 23, 1932 , in Annapolis, Maryland, to the late R. Adm. Kenneth Hill Noble and Anna Hanson Iglehart Noble. Her family and father were stationed at Pearl Harbor, and survived the attack in 1941. She attended The Gunston School in Centerville, Md., and graduated from Sweetbriar College in 1954. After having moved to Charlottesville for good in 1965, she worked in the Biology Department at UVA, worked for years at the SPCA, and owned and operated Guesthouses BnB. Mary Hill was a 30 year veteran of Water Aerobics at the city pool, and when Covid hit, was part of a water aerobics group, and enjoyed chair yoga at her beloved University Village. She rarely missed a Wednesday Lunch Bunch ("yellow dogs"), loved her long-time book club, and had a great group of "Dinettes." Mary Hill loved her friends, and was a loyal friend to so many.

In addition to her parents, Mary Hill was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary Forsyth Day; her first husband, Douglas Turner Day III; her son, Douglas Turner Day IV; husband, Bernard Mason Caperton; stepdaughter, Mary Gat Caperton; and life partner, Tom Hughes.

Mary Hill is survived by her brother, Cmdr. Thomas I Noble; son, Ian Christopher Day (Lucinda); daughter, Emily Forsyth Day Whitworth (Chip), daughter-in-law, Sarah Barbee Day; stepdaughters, Kathryn Caperton Wright (Doug), and Mason Caperton Hood. She is survived also by grandchildren, William Andrew Ewell (Anna); Anna Hayden Whitworth, Turner Claiborne Whitworth (Catherine), Janie Forsyth Day Whitworth, and John Hanson Whitworth; Robert Thomas Day and Emily Noble Day; Timothy Caperton Wright (Greta), Mary Mason Wright Boaz (Matt), and Nancy Douglas Wright; Philip Snyder Hood (Taylor) and Kathryn Kirkland Hood. Mary Hill is also survived by her niece, Sally Noble Abbott (Bill) and nephew, Kenneth Hepburn Noble (Helen), and many great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA (caspca.org), or to your charity of choice.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
Mary Hill was one of the nicest human beings I've ever known. She set a shining example for the rest of us with her kindness toward people and animals. Heartfelt condolences to her surviving family.
Edwin R. Carter, IV
January 21, 2022
My heart is very sad having heard of Mary Hill's passing....I met Mary Hill almost 20 years ago at Smith pool....Our lockers were next to each other and we shared many conversations together and lots of laughs in the locker room as well as in the pool....I pray her passing was quick and with no suffering....Sending love, prayers and healing hugs to all of her loving family....She is already SORELY missed!!!
LINDA PORZIO
Friend
January 6, 2022
So very sorry to hear this. I loved Mary Hill´s love of life and her love for others-she will be truly missed by all!
Glenda Howard
Other
January 3, 2022
What a sweet, kind woman ..... never sought to bring attention to herself but always noticed for the way she carried herself.
Bob Fenwick
January 2, 2022
