Mary Hill Noble Caperton
Mary Hill Noble Caperton, 89, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Mary Hill was born on August 23, 1932 , in Annapolis, Maryland, to the late R. Adm. Kenneth Hill Noble and Anna Hanson Iglehart Noble. Her family and father were stationed at Pearl Harbor, and survived the attack in 1941. She attended The Gunston School in Centerville, Md., and graduated from Sweetbriar College in 1954. After having moved to Charlottesville for good in 1965, she worked in the Biology Department at UVA, worked for years at the SPCA, and owned and operated Guesthouses BnB. Mary Hill was a 30 year veteran of Water Aerobics at the city pool, and when Covid hit, was part of a water aerobics group, and enjoyed chair yoga at her beloved University Village. She rarely missed a Wednesday Lunch Bunch ("yellow dogs"), loved her long-time book club, and had a great group of "Dinettes." Mary Hill loved her friends, and was a loyal friend to so many.
In addition to her parents, Mary Hill was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary Forsyth Day; her first husband, Douglas Turner Day III; her son, Douglas Turner Day IV; husband, Bernard Mason Caperton; stepdaughter, Mary Gat Caperton; and life partner, Tom Hughes.
Mary Hill is survived by her brother, Cmdr. Thomas I Noble; son, Ian Christopher Day (Lucinda); daughter, Emily Forsyth Day Whitworth (Chip), daughter-in-law, Sarah Barbee Day; stepdaughters, Kathryn Caperton Wright (Doug), and Mason Caperton Hood. She is survived also by grandchildren, William Andrew Ewell (Anna); Anna Hayden Whitworth, Turner Claiborne Whitworth (Catherine), Janie Forsyth Day Whitworth, and John Hanson Whitworth; Robert Thomas Day and Emily Noble Day; Timothy Caperton Wright (Greta), Mary Mason Wright Boaz (Matt), and Nancy Douglas Wright; Philip Snyder Hood (Taylor) and Kathryn Kirkland Hood. Mary Hill is also survived by her niece, Sally Noble Abbott (Bill) and nephew, Kenneth Hepburn Noble (Helen), and many great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA (caspca.org
), or to your charity of choice
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 2, 2022.