My heart is very sad having heard of Mary Hill's passing....I met Mary Hill almost 20 years ago at Smith pool....Our lockers were next to each other and we shared many conversations together and lots of laughs in the locker room as well as in the pool....I pray her passing was quick and with no suffering....Sending love, prayers and healing hugs to all of her loving family....She is already SORELY missed!!!

LINDA PORZIO Friend January 6, 2022