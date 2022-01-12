A memorial service will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022. Immediate family are invited to attend in person. For others, the service will be available via Zoom. You may contact a family member for this information.
Published by Daily Progress from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2022.
To: The family of Ms. Mary Coleman
We extend our heartfelt condolences to you all. Know that others care and are praying that God grants you the peace and strength needed to endure in such a time as this. God bless you all!
Charlie and Julie Poindexter
January 14, 2022
To the family of Mary Coleman I extend my most sincere sympathy. No one who knew her could ever forget her charm and Warmth.
THOMAS CHURCHMAN
Friend
January 14, 2022
To the family of my dear friend Mur Mur, Mary Coleman ,gone too soon she will be deeply missed so special to my family. Rest In Peace. May God continue to bless and keep the family in his loving care. The Arkward family.
Brenda Arkward
January 14, 2022
To Lindsay, Lance, grandchildren and Mary's siblings and friends just know that she will be greatly miss and touch so many lives with her kind and loving spirit. I loved her great sense of humor as well but she is in a better place now and I can just imagine that she and her sister, and brothers are singing along with my late husband, her brother Paul. "Peace In the Valley" Love and prayers to all the family.
Joyce Colemon
January 14, 2022
God called one of his beautiful angels home, No more suffering or pain. As so many of us will miss that beautiful glowing personality and that sweet spirit.
Rest easy Mary you will truly be missed
Francine and Anthony Chambers
January 13, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Wanda R Jones from Ft Washington Md
January 12, 2022
I am sending my condolences to the family of Mary Coleman my prayers and thoughts are with with you all.