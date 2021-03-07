Mary Rose Curtis



Mary Rose Curtis, 94, died peacefully of natural causes in her home, her daughter and caregiver at her side, on Thursday, March 4, 2021.



Mary Rose, who was also known as MZ, was born May 30, 1926, in Utica, New York. Her mother was Myra Walley, and her father was Lester Walley. Mary Rose lost her husband, James Curtis in 1973 and long-time partner Dr. Edward Fries in 2005.



Three brothers preceded her in death, Andrew, John, and Charles Walley. Her son, Bennett Curtis also died before her in 2014. Remaining are her daughter, Alda Curtis, son-in-law, Joseph Madison, grandsons, Wren Curtis and Raven Curtis, and nephews and nieces, including Charles Walley Jr. along with loving caregivers and many, many adoring friends.



Mary Rose experienced a challenging childhood, during which her mother left the family with cancer then died a few years later, and Mary Rose had to take on the role of "woman of the house" at age eight. After high school graduation, she joined the cadet nursing training program, unable to finish due to a bone condition. She then attended college in Syracuse, N.Y. and completed an associate's degree in medical records, working in this field off and on for the rest of her life.



Mary Rose met her late husband James Curtis in late 1951 and they married in January 1952. They lived in Lansburg, Germany during Jim's Air Force deployment as a Russian linguist during the Berlin Airlift. Not long after their return, Mary Rose went back to work while Jim went to seminary to become a Unitarian minister. All four UU churches where Jim was minister were strong communities for Mary Rose, plus her latest church community in Charlottesville, Va. A leader in all of these congregations, working for social justice was her main focus over the years. For one example, Mary Rose and Jim helped create one of the first racially integrated coffee houses in the South while he served the Norfolk UU Fellowship in the early 1960's. Mary Rose worked for farm workers' rights, women's rights, and international peace among other areas of social justice. She won the United Nations Human Rights Community Award in greater Washington D.C. following over 50 years of commitment to these causes.



Following the death of her husband, Mary Rose went back to college and earned her Bachelor's degree, returned to the work force as a medical record administrator, and eventually earned her Master's degree. She built a successful consulting business, published numerous articles in her trade magazines, then eventually took a job at Walter Reed Army Medical Hospital, where, after being passed up for a promotion, she acted as her own attorney and won a suit against the Army for age discrimination. During this time she also met Dr. Edward Fries, and enjoyed traveling the world with him and attending many symphonies and live theater productions. They were together for over 30 years until his passing. MZ also shared her home with her son, Bennett for over 30 years, supporting him during his long illness and encouraging him to pursue his creative endeavors.



Mary Rose was a loving and generous grandmother and an inspiration to many, due to her joyful and giving nature. She welcomed many into her home and always helped others in big and small ways throughout her life. MZ, we will miss you, while we trust that you have found your newest and best home.



A memorial will be held when people can gather in person again. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Unitarian Universalist congregation of Charlottesville, Va.



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 7, 2021.