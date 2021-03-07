Mary Rose Curtis, 94, died peacefully of natural causes in her home, her daughter and caregiver at her side, on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Mary Rose, who was also known as MZ, was born May 30, 1926, in Utica, New York. Her mother was Myra Walley, and her father was Lester Walley. Mary Rose lost her husband, James Curtis in 1973 and long-time partner Dr. Edward Fries in 2005.
Three brothers preceded her in death, Andrew, John, and Charles Walley. Her son, Bennett Curtis also died before her in 2014. Remaining are her daughter, Alda Curtis, son-in-law, Joseph Madison, grandsons, Wren Curtis and Raven Curtis, and nephews and nieces, including Charles Walley Jr. along with loving caregivers and many, many adoring friends.
Mary Rose experienced a challenging childhood, during which her mother left the family with cancer then died a few years later, and Mary Rose had to take on the role of "woman of the house" at age eight. After high school graduation, she joined the cadet nursing training program, unable to finish due to a bone condition. She then attended college in Syracuse, N.Y. and completed an associate's degree in medical records, working in this field off and on for the rest of her life.
Mary Rose met her late husband James Curtis in late 1951 and they married in January 1952. They lived in Lansburg, Germany during Jim's Air Force deployment as a Russian linguist during the Berlin Airlift. Not long after their return, Mary Rose went back to work while Jim went to seminary to become a Unitarian minister. All four UU churches where Jim was minister were strong communities for Mary Rose, plus her latest church community in Charlottesville, Va. A leader in all of these congregations, working for social justice was her main focus over the years. For one example, Mary Rose and Jim helped create one of the first racially integrated coffee houses in the South while he served the Norfolk UU Fellowship in the early 1960's. Mary Rose worked for farm workers' rights, women's rights, and international peace among other areas of social justice. She won the United Nations Human Rights Community Award in greater Washington D.C. following over 50 years of commitment to these causes.
Following the death of her husband, Mary Rose went back to college and earned her Bachelor's degree, returned to the work force as a medical record administrator, and eventually earned her Master's degree. She built a successful consulting business, published numerous articles in her trade magazines, then eventually took a job at Walter Reed Army Medical Hospital, where, after being passed up for a promotion, she acted as her own attorney and won a suit against the Army for age discrimination. During this time she also met Dr. Edward Fries, and enjoyed traveling the world with him and attending many symphonies and live theater productions. They were together for over 30 years until his passing. MZ also shared her home with her son, Bennett for over 30 years, supporting him during his long illness and encouraging him to pursue his creative endeavors.
Mary Rose was a loving and generous grandmother and an inspiration to many, due to her joyful and giving nature. She welcomed many into her home and always helped others in big and small ways throughout her life. MZ, we will miss you, while we trust that you have found your newest and best home.
A memorial will be held when people can gather in person again. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Unitarian Universalist congregation of Charlottesville, Va.
(something went wrong; addition to previous message) The world is a much better place because see was in it.
Linda Irving
April 19, 2021
I met Mary Rose at UCN in the 80's long after Jim had died. She periodically visited UCN. She was just an incredible woman and you couldn't help loving her. The world i
Linda Irving
April 19, 2021
Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
March 15, 2021
Mary Rose was a wonderful friend, and a stalwart member of our UU Green Sanctuary Task Force. In 2010 she traveled with us to observe mountaintop removal coal mining in West Virginia, and we counted on her to staff our table displays after chUrch. Over the years we enjoyed her sunny spirit and wisdom. She once advised me that after losing the ability in senior years to be as active, our purpose was to "Appreciate!" I have held onto this now, as I age. I loved Mary Rose.
Sharon Baiocco
March 12, 2021
MZ you touched so many people with your strong heart & passion for others. You now have your Angel wings to keep an eye on us all.
John Zawatsky
March 8, 2021
Oh Mary Rose, how I will miss our chats, I am honored to have gotten to know you. Administrator, of UCN/CVUU.
Susie Gullixson
March 7, 2021
Mary Rose was an incredible and loving woman. The world is so much better off because she was in it. I met her in Norfolk years after her first husband Jim died. She would periodically visit UCN and she felt like an old friend the minute I met her.
Linda Irving
March 7, 2021
MZ, your smile was a reflection of the light within. Thank you for gracing this earth. I am grateful for the timed we shared.
My love to Alda, Joe, Wren and Raven.