Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Ellen Smith Garth
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Mary Ellen Smith Garth

Mary Ellen Smith Garth, 86, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

She was born on May 3, 1934, to the late Charlie Estes Smith and Mary Melone Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Wayland Garth; brothers, Leslie Creel Smith, C. N. Smith and David Warren Smith; and sisters, Nellie Smith Leathers, and Judy Smith Morris.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Wayland Garth (Richard T. Lantz) of Fulks Run, Va.; son, James Horace Garth and wife, Marilyn, of Ruckersville, Va.; brothers, Robert "Bobby" Smith and wife, Virginia, of Madison, Lyle Smith and wife, Irene, of Hood, Va., and Kenneth Smith and wife, Liz, of Hood, Va.; sisters, Carole S. Milks and husband, Gil, of Keswick, Arlene Aylor and husband, Wilmer, of Etlan; grandchildren, Ashley Garth Updike and husband, Scott, and Ashby Garth and wife, Jill, all of Ruckersville; and great-grandchildren, Ella Updike, Clara Updike, Thomas Garth, and Sadie Garth.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Fairview Christian Church in Hood, Va.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fairview Christian Church
, Hood, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.