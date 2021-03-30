Mary Alice Umstott Lewis
October 13, 1934 - March 25, 2021
Mary Alice Umstott Lewis of Charlottesville, passed away on March 25, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury.
She was born to Harold and Alice Belle Umstott on October 13, 1934, in Mansfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles, and her infant twin sons, Timothy and Matthew.
She leaves behind to treasure her memory her husband of 67 years, David W. Lewis; and their daughters, Tamara (Jim) Bowden of Ivy, Rebecca (Jamey) Saunders of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., Amy (Bill) Smith of Raleigh, N.C., and Jennifer (Bill) Fowler of Ruckersville. Her legacy includes 12 grandchildren, Zella (Keith),Corinne, Emily, Gwendolyn, Madeline (Michel), Timothy (Debra), Erika (Matt), Jed, Summer, Mary, Annabel (Samuel), and Noah, and three great-grandchildren, Grace, Owen and Myra Joy. Mary Alice also leaves her sister, Charlotte (Jerome) Miller of Charlotte, N.C.; brother, John Umstott of Barberton, Ohio; brother-in-law, Ted Lewis of Houston, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church since moving to Charlottesville in 1963 and lived in Ivy from 1969 until 2017. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 1978 and substitute taught in Charlottesville and Albemarle County Public Schools.
Mary Alice was kind and loving. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Quality time with family, travelling to visit relatives, and appreciating the wonders of nature's beauty were especially important to her. She had a heart for volunteering and found fulfillment in serving her church family, including Stephens Ministry. Her warmth, gentle humor, and unconditional love of family will be greatly missed.
A private celebration of life for family will be held at the First United Methodist Church Chapel.
Interment at the University of Virginia Cemetery will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Hill and Wood Funeral Home
201 North First Street
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 30, 2021.