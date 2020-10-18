Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Lou Thompson Prokopic
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Mary Lou Thompson Prokopic

January 20, 1930 - October 14, 2020

Mary Lou Thompson Prokopic, 90, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Heritage Inn.

Born on January 20, 1930, in China Grove, N.C., she was the daughter of George Thompson and Mamie Wilhelm Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Prokopic. She proudly served in the United States Marine Corp.

Mrs. Prokopic is survived by her son, George Prokopic and his wife, Tolly; her daughter, Natasha Hauser; and her grandchildren, Andrew and Haley Prokopic and Michael Nickell. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Alex and Aubrey Nickell.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.