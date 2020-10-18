Mary Lou Thompson Prokopic
January 20, 1930 - October 14, 2020
Mary Lou Thompson Prokopic, 90, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Heritage Inn.
Born on January 20, 1930, in China Grove, N.C., she was the daughter of George Thompson and Mamie Wilhelm Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Prokopic. She proudly served in the United States Marine Corp.
Mrs. Prokopic is survived by her son, George Prokopic and his wife, Tolly; her daughter, Natasha Hauser; and her grandchildren, Andrew and Haley Prokopic and Michael Nickell. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Alex and Aubrey Nickell.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Riverview Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 18, 2020.