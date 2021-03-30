Mary JoAnn MarinosFebruary 23, 1936 - March 27, 2021Mary JoAnn Marinos, 85, of Glen Allen, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her home. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on February 23, 1936, the eldest daughter of the late George and Cecilia Poulos.She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville and then attended Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Andrew C. Marinos in 2008, and two sisters, Evelyn Anastasiou and Helen Magos.She is survived by two sons, Michael and Ted; her brother-in-law, the Rev. Dr. Milton Magos; first cousin, Dimitra Costan; as well as one niece and three nephews.Mary cherished the times she had with friends and loved pulling people together for social gatherings. She was a member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Charlottesville and was part of both the Ladies Progressive Society and the Daughters of Penelope Harmonia Chapter #366. She also held several administrative assistant positions at the University of Virginia, the City of Charlottesville and volunteered for non-profit organizations.The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Perry Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22902, with the Trisagion service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church with the interment service to follow at Riverview Cemetery, 1701 Chesapeake Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.Memorial contributions may be made to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Perry Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22902.