Mary JoAnn Marinos
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Mary JoAnn Marinos

February 23, 1936 - March 27, 2021

Mary JoAnn Marinos, 85, of Glen Allen, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her home. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on February 23, 1936, the eldest daughter of the late George and Cecilia Poulos.

She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville and then attended Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Andrew C. Marinos in 2008, and two sisters, Evelyn Anastasiou and Helen Magos.

She is survived by two sons, Michael and Ted; her brother-in-law, the Rev. Dr. Milton Magos; first cousin, Dimitra Costan; as well as one niece and three nephews.

Mary cherished the times she had with friends and loved pulling people together for social gatherings. She was a member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Charlottesville and was part of both the Ladies Progressive Society and the Daughters of Penelope Harmonia Chapter #366. She also held several administrative assistant positions at the University of Virginia, the City of Charlottesville and volunteered for non-profit organizations.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Perry Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22902, with the Trisagion service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church with the interment service to follow at Riverview Cemetery, 1701 Chesapeake Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Perry Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
100 Perry Drive, Charlottesville, VA
Apr
1
Service
7:00p.m.
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
100 Perry Drive, Charlottesville, VA
Apr
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
Mike and Ted, Sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you both. May your Mom Rest In Peace. God Bless.
Peggy and Brad Hand
March 31, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Marinos family in memory of Mary. She was kindhearted and very dedicated to her family and church. Memory eternal.
Eva Mitchell Hadgigeorge
March 30, 2021
Dear Michael and Ted, Your mother was a good woman blessed with two loving, devoted sons. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers and that I sympathize greatly with your loss. Cathy
Cathy Klosenberg
March 30, 2021
