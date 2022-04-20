Mary Ann Miller
January 1, 1934 - January 12, 2022
Mary Ann Miller, gracious and kind, a soft-spoken titan to those who loved her most, passed away on January 12, 2022, at the age of 88.
The daughter of Lessie Clark Powell and Lewis Harold Powell, Mary Ann was born in Raleigh, N.C., on New Year's Day in 1934. Mary Ann graduated from Broughton High School in Raleigh, N.C. in 1951. Her academic career continued at Duke University, where she met her beloved husband of 62 years, Guy. After graduating in 1955, the two were married in 1956. A Master's degree in Education from the University of Virginia followed in 1964, and she taught elementary school in Virginia and New York for a number of years. She was a patient and well-respected teacher.
Mary Ann and Guy spent many remarkable years living and travelling all over the East Coast and Europe during Guy's time with IBM. Their favourite assignments were Paris, France, and Hursley, England where they made many meaningful and lifelong friends. Over the years that followed, countless cherished memories were made hosting these friends in their beautiful home in Charlottesville, Va.
Throughout her life Mary Ann was a valued member of several civic organizations. She was president of Meals on Wheels in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and she was also a committed member of her local church wherever she lived. She rejoiced in helping others and could always be found in the weeks leading up to the holidays hosting a crowd of generous women, building small Christmas trees and wreaths to raise money towards restoring and preserving gardens in Virginia.
During her time in Paris, Mary Ann began flower arranging with the altar guild for the American Cathedral, a talent that became a lifelong passion for her. Parishioner Olivia de Havilland and others complimented her on her spectacular arrangements. When she and Guy moved back to Charlottesville, she became an enthusiastic member of the Rivanna Garden Club and the flower guild at St. Paul's Memorial Church. She had the honour of being president of the Rivanna Garden Club from 1998 to 2000. Her own garden, bursting with azalea blooms, was featured in Albemarle Magazine. Her associations with the members of these horticultural groups brought her much joy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Frederick Miller. She is survived by her daughters, Anne Novak (Raleigh) of Amherst, Va., and Carole Clarke (Michael) of Northampton, England; four treasured grandchildren, Andrew Ganong, Hillary Schrauwers (Jorrit), Libby Mitchell (Dana), and Ali Lineham (David); eight precious great-grandchildren, Evie, Toby and Lydia, Mary Ann and Lucy, Kitty, Beatrice and William; and a dear son-in-law, Steve Ganong (Linda).
Mary Ann was supported at the end of her life by an outstanding caregiving team, to whom we give special thanks, Megan Miller, Debbie Bankard, Stephanie Strother and Martha Jefferson House.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at St. Paul's Memorial Church, University Avenue, Charlottesville, Va., with the Reverend Mark Wastler officiating.
Memories can be left for the family on weremember.com
