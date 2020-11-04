Mary Proffitt Hackett
September 3, 1938 - November 1, 2020
Mary Proffitt Hackett, 82, of Troy, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at The Laurels of Charlottesville. Born September 3, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Shandy Lewis and Ada Dabney Proffitt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Hackett Sr. and one son, David W. Sipe.
She is survived by two sons, Frank W. Hackett Jr. of Fork Union, Va. and Glenn A. Hackett and his wife, Bobby of Palmyra, Va.; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Beaverdam Baptist Church in Troy, Va. and family will receive friends at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 4, 2020.