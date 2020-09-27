Mary S. SedlakOctober 11, 1937 - September 23, 2020Mary S. Sedlak, 82, of Palmyra, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, while being cared for at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Mary was born in Binghamton, New York, on October 11, 1937, to the late Anthony and late Susan Slovak.Mary, and her husband, Robert "Bob" F. Sedlak met in Binghamton, while attending Broome Technical College. They were married on October 11, 1958, and moved from Binghamton to Syracuse, New York. Mary worked as a Laboratory Technician at Bristol Myers Squibb for 30 years. She and her husband moved to Liverpool, New York, Wallingford, Connecticut and retired to Palmyra, Virginia, where they have been living for the last 25 years.Mary was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Palmyra, and so enjoyed her Thursday night women's bible study group and the Curcillo retreats she attended in Vermont. You could see her every morning at the kitchen table with her cup of coffee from 6:30 – 8:30 a.m. studying the bible, taking notes and meditating.Mary was a life-long caregiver. When she was young, she cared for her sister who was unable to care for herself due to a serious illness. She took care of her mother who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's and took care of her father after her mother passed. Until just recently, she also lovingly cared for her husband, Bob.Mary loved to cook and bake. Her children and grandchildren especially liked her Chicken Paprikash and Egg Bread. She was also an avid crafter.Mary is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Ellen Welch and her husband, Marc, of Lilburn, Ga., and their children, Carly and Zachary. She is also survived by her son, Mark Sedlak and his wife, Martina, of Woodstock, Md., and their daughter, Erica.A graveside committal will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens with Fr. David Ssentamu of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church presiding.