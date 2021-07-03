Mary Carroll



Shemo MD DLFAPA



2/3/1950 ~ 7/3/2016



To Mary Shemo with so much love and gratitude for the impact you had on our lives, as well as the lives of your too numerous to count friends, colleagues and patients (many of whom we still hear from regularly.) You are so missed and your presence is still very much felt by everyone who knew you.



All our love, John, Bryna and Michael, Cordelia and Josiah



Published by Daily Progress on Jul. 3, 2021.