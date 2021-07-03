To Mary Shemo with so much love and gratitude for the impact you had on our lives, as well as the lives of your too numerous to count friends, colleagues and patients (many of whom we still hear from regularly.) You are so missed and your presence is still very much felt by everyone who knew you.
All our love, John, Bryna and Michael, Cordelia and Josiah
Mary was an extraordinary teacher and colleague, and inspired so many of us young residents. Together with John, they were a formidable model of personal and professional success that have inspired so many trainees and cared for so many patients. As kind and caring as she was brilliant, her passing represented such a great loss to this physician community.
Greg Saathoff
Friend
October 28, 2021
I have lost contact with her years ago, but I will always remember her and her good humor (and little doggies). She always seemed to care sincerely for others. Sorry to read she has passed. Best to her family.
Deborah
Friend
July 8, 2021
Mary Shemo helped save my life...literally. She listened to me when no other doctor would and calmed my mind and soul. I could never thank her enough for her care and unwavering support. I'm in such a better place now which may not have happened had we never met. What a wonderful woman.
Daphne Lascano
July 5, 2021
My sympathies to thee entire Shemo family. Nothing but positive and pleasant memories of the years that your Bryan and our Sarah were classmates and friends. Courage to you in these sad days.
Bruce Williamson
Friend
July 3, 2021
Beautiful remembrance. Yes, I still miss her every day. She made a strong impact on me. I love her ..
Vicki
Friend
July 3, 2021
Dear John, Bryna, and Cory. Thank you for placing this loving reminder of Mary. Yes, I still miss her, too, though she lives on in my heart and memory.