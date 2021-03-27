Mary Elizabeth Unwin SihlerAugust 4, 1935 - March 24, 2021Mary Elizabeth Unwin Sihler was born on August 4, 1935, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the only child of George Unwin, a master stone mason, and his wife, Gertrude Warrilow Unwin. The Unwins had emigrated from England to seek better employment during the Depression. An attractive child, Mary was featured in advertisements for children's clothing for Simpson's Department Store.When World War II broke out, Mary's father, who had served in the Royal Artillery during World War I, enlisted in the Canadian Army. Her mother found employment with St. Hilda's School, a "public" girls school that had been evacuated from England to Canada. Because her mother worked at the school, Mary was allowed to become a student there.As soon as they could, after the War ended, the family went to England to visit their many relatives. Both of her parents found employment at St. Hilda's, which eventually located near Whitby, a coastal town in North Yorkshire. Mary was thus able to continue her education at St. Hilda's.When she finished at St. Hilda's, Mary entered a five-year program in fashion and woven textile design at the York College of Art. After receiving her diploma, the first of her family to earn a degree, she enrolled in the Instructional Education department at the University of Leeds, receiving a diploma in teaching arts and crafts. Mary then joined the faculty of the Newark College of Art.After several years of teaching, she decided to return to Canada and accepted a position with the Protestant School Board of Montreal teaching arts and crafts. Mary took passage from England to Montreal on Cunard's Ivernia, where she was assigned a dining table with a number of younger people. One of these was William Sihler, who was returning from a year on a Sheldon Traveling Fellowship to enter the MBA program at the Harvard Business School. Having relatives in Rhode Island, Mary found it easy to stop over in Boston to see Bill on her way to see family. In 1962, after Bill had received his MBA and entered the DBA program, Mary moved to Boston. The couple was married in August 1963.In the next several years, while Bill finished his degree and then taught at HBS, Mary first worked for Boston's leading jewelry store and then for the Brookline Library as a librarian in one of the town's public schools. In 1967, the Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia (now the Colgate Darden Graduate School of Business Administration) offered Bill an attractive position, so the couple decided to move to Charlottesville with their infant son, Edward W. Sihler, born January 14, 1967. Mary had a daughter, Jennifer M. Sihler, on February 15, 1970.While the children were growing up, Mary concentrated on raising them and managing the household. She was involved in many activities and programs for children including Children'sTheater, of which she served as president, as well as volunteering at the University blood drives. After the children left home, Mary's interest returned to art education. She served as a docent at the University of Virginia's art museum for over 25 years, preferring to work with young children. She enjoyed helping them learn how to look at pictures. Mary was also a voracious reader of fiction and a formidable crossword puzzler.As her husband's retirement approached, the couple began to travel more extensively, particularly enjoying cruises. Over her lifetime, Mary had been to all but one of the US states and all but one of the Canadian provinces. She had visited over 100 countries and all continents except Antarctica. Mary was also active with her husband in the Virginia Jaguar Club.On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Mary died in the Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge's health care unit of a combination of heart, lung, and thyroid issues. The family very much appreciates the excellent care she received from the staff at WCBR's health care unit.Mary is survived by her husband, William Wooding Sihler; her son, Edward Wooding Sihler, and his wife, Kristen Caviness Sihler, Md.; her daughter, Jennifer Sihler Zysman; her brother-in-law, Andrew Littleton Sihler, and numerous cousins in England. Mary, a wonderful wife, companion, partner, and mother, will be greatly missed. A family service will be arranged when conditions permit.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be welcomed by the Center at Belvedere.