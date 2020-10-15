Mary Sue Sandridge
February 17, 1955 - October 7, 2020
Mary Sue Sandridge, 65, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1955, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles and Mabel E. Sandridge.
She was a graduate of Lane High School, the class of 1974. She was employed as a cook at Rosewood Village for many years until her health failed. Cooking and playing cards were a special joy to her. A daughter, Ronda D. Sandridge; a brother, Charles Sandridge; and a sister, Rita Sandridge preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memory two brothers, John Sandridge and wife, Fran, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Walter Sandridge of Stanardsville, Virginia; a sister, Kathy Sandridge of Charlottesville, Virginia; four grandchildren, Kwmane, Shaquna, Nikia, and Gemyels; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservice.com
.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 15, 2020.