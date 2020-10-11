Menu
Mary Virginia Morris

January 14, 1948 - October 3, 2020

Mary Virginia Morris, age 72, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Friday, October 3, 2020.

Born on January 14, 1948, in Hickory, N.C., she was the daughter of William Eastwood Cox and Alene Gaither Cox. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Morris.

Virginia is survived by her brother, David Cox; aunt, Ann Morris; and cousins, John Gaither and Sue Pittman.

As a real estate agent, Virginia worked for Real Estate III and Long and Foster. Special thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont, UVA Medical Center doctors and health provider, Debbie Baker.

A memorial service was held at Northside Baptist Church, 1325 Rio Rd. E., Charlottesville, VA 22901, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Love INC (In the Name of Christ), 198 Spotnap Rd., Suite C-1, Charlottesville, VA 22911.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Hill and Wood Funeral Home

201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 11, 2020.
