Mary Byers WrightMary Byers Wright, 62, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on November 19, 1959, to the late Charles Jonah Byers Sr. She was also preceded by a brother, Daniel Clinton Byers; and special aunt, Mattie Howell.She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Sims Byers; daughter, Ashley Kristin Wright; son, Michael Wright II and wife, Hattie; brothers, Charles Jonah Byers Jr. and Eddie Warren Byers and wife, Brenda; aunt, Nancy Rogers; and grandchildren, Della Wright, Abigail Lawson, Emmaline Wright, Katherine Wright, and Elsie Mary Wright.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at First Bible Baptist Church in Ruckersville with interment in Ruckersville Cemetery. Pastors Philip Powell and Eddie Byers will officiate.