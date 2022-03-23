Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Byers Wright
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 26 2022
11:00a.m.
First Bible Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Mary Byers Wright

Mary Byers Wright, 62, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on November 19, 1959, to the late Charles Jonah Byers Sr. She was also preceded by a brother, Daniel Clinton Byers; and special aunt, Mattie Howell.

She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Sims Byers; daughter, Ashley Kristin Wright; son, Michael Wright II and wife, Hattie; brothers, Charles Jonah Byers Jr. and Eddie Warren Byers and wife, Brenda; aunt, Nancy Rogers; and grandchildren, Della Wright, Abigail Lawson, Emmaline Wright, Katherine Wright, and Elsie Mary Wright.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at First Bible Baptist Church in Ruckersville with interment in Ruckersville Cemetery. Pastors Philip Powell and Eddie Byers will officiate.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Bible Baptist Church
Ruckersville, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.