LCDR Matthew Robert Forrest
June 23, 1983 - December 5, 2021
Matthew "Matt" Forrest was born in the Bronx, New York, on June 23, 1983, and unexpectedly passed away at the family farm in Palmyra, Virginia, on December 5, 2021. He spent his early years in both the Bronx and New Rochelle, New York, however, he moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, with his family in the 1990's. He obtained his bachelor's degree in History from Old Dominion University (ODU), as well as graduate certificates from ODU and the University of Virginia.
Matt was an avid reader, a keen marksman, a history enthusiast, and an adventurer at heart. He also had an uncanny ability for recalling trivia and minute details on a broad range of subjects.
Matt took pride in serving as a commissioned officer for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Matt was dedicated to NOAA's mission and strove to be a principledleader, a proficient ship handler, and most importantly, a good friend to his co-workers. Matt was always willing to roll up his sleeves to get the job done, and inevitably found a way to insert a humorous pun or movie/music reference in the process.
Matt was also a loving and supportive husband, and a dedicated father to his children. Nothing brought him greater joy than spinning his daughter around in the air and listening to her laugh uncontrollably, and he was incredibly excited to welcome his son into the world. He was a beloved son to his parents, and a best friend and partner-in-crime to his brother. To say he will be deeply missed by those who knew him is an understatement.
Matt is survived by his wife, Erin Ralston, and their two children, Mackenzie L. R. Forrest and Cillian M. R. Forrest; his parents, John Douglas Forrest and Lorraine Pionzio Forrest, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and his brother, John Douglas Forrest Jr., and his wife, Elizabeth Carlberg, of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Service will be held at the Catholic Church of the Holy Comforter in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10 a.m., followed by a burial service at Monticello Memory Gardens at 11:30 a.m.
The family asks that flowers be sent to Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Virginia, and donations may be made to North Shore Animal League (www.animalleague.org
).
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 28, 2021.