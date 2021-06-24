To the Family of Maureen Cahill, I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to all of you on the passing of my dear colleague, Maureen Cahill. She was the Administrator of the Performing Arts Center at Brookdale during the time I was a faculty member in the Music Department. I recall collaborating with her on so many aspects of our music program. She was always so helpful, so discerning of our needs, and always "running the show" with grace and humor. I felt during her time with us that she was one of those few wonderful, special people that could never be replaced, and, indeed she was. I missed her greatly after she retired from the College, and I am saddened to hear that she is no longer with us. I trust her family can take great comfort in knowing that hers was a life so well lived and that she gave great support and joy to so many. My thoughts are with you. With love and best wishes, Helen Benham

Helen Wheaton Benham June 26, 2021