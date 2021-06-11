Mercedes Castro-Mestre
Mercedes Castro-Mestre, 101, of Henrico, oldest of 10 children was born on June 11, 1919, in Manzanillo, Orinte Cuba, and died on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021, the day of love. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Castro-Virella and Sagrario Mestre-Tamayo; her son, Francisco Bertot-Castro; and brothers and sisters, Elda, Wenceslao, Francisco, Francisca, Jose, Manuel and Elsa.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Dinorah Bertot-Castro Sadler and Robert Watson Sadler Jr., who she considered a friend and son; brothers, Angel, Hector, Efrain, and their families.
A Worship thanking God for Mercedes' life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at River Road United Methodist Church, 8800 River Road, Henrico, VA 23229. A private interment will be held at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River Road United Methodist Church, Our Lady of Hope, American Heart Association
or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 11, 2021.