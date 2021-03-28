Michael Anthony Blair
December 23, 1952 - March 19, 2021
Michael Anthony Blair, 68, departed this life on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Michael was born on December 23, 1952, to the late John Blair Jr. and Mary P Blair. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Laverne, Walter, Vinson, and Tyrone Blair; and two sisters, Ella Yates and Bertha Jones.
Michael Graduated Job Corp. in Brick Masonry and he worked for many years at Michie Tavern as a Cook.
Michael leaves to cherish his memories, his two sons, Corey James of New Jersey, and Eric Henderson of Charlottesville; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, John Blair III and wife, Sandra, Maurice Blair, and Chauncey Brown and wife, Gale, all of Charlottesville; two sisters, Patricia B. Jones and husband, Eugene, of Charlottesville, and Stella Hughes of Chilum, Maryland; and a host other relatives and special friends whom he had for many years.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery.
Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 28, 2021.