Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Anthony Blair
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Michael Anthony Blair

December 23, 1952 - March 19, 2021

Michael Anthony Blair, 68, departed this life on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Michael was born on December 23, 1952, to the late John Blair Jr. and Mary P Blair. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Laverne, Walter, Vinson, and Tyrone Blair; and two sisters, Ella Yates and Bertha Jones.

Michael Graduated Job Corp. in Brick Masonry and he worked for many years at Michie Tavern as a Cook.

Michael leaves to cherish his memories, his two sons, Corey James of New Jersey, and Eric Henderson of Charlottesville; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, John Blair III and wife, Sandra, Maurice Blair, and Chauncey Brown and wife, Gale, all of Charlottesville; two sisters, Patricia B. Jones and husband, Eugene, of Charlottesville, and Stella Hughes of Chilum, Maryland; and a host other relatives and special friends whom he had for many years.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by J.F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J F Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Sending condolences and prayers to the Blair family.
Linda Jones Mitchell
April 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss, we send our deepest sympathy to the family.
Teresa and Tracy Goodwin
March 30, 2021
SENDING LOVE AND PRAYERS TO THE BLAIR FAMILY....LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS AND FAMILY..
Lessie and Luther Sims
March 29, 2021
To Patricia Jones and the Blair Family My sincere condolences to you and the family; May God keep you and comfort you all during this time of bereavement.
KAREN COLES
March 29, 2021
May God continue to strengthen and keep the entire Family. Another beautiful Angel watching over us.
Joyce Brownjeffreys
March 28, 2021
We are truly sad to hear of Michael passing. May God bless and keep you all doing this time of bereavement. Mike was a good man. He had a good heart. Everyone who ever met him would say the same thing. He will be dearly missed . Edwin & pan Henderson
Edwin Davidson Henderson
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results