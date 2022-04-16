Menu
Michael Monroe Edgett
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
Michael Monroe Edgett

June 29, 1940 - April 10, 2022

Michael Monroe Edgett, 81, of Arvonia, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm Monroe and Sadie Elizabeth (Husselbaugh) Edgett; and a sister, Rosemary Dawn Matton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Beverly Edgett; a sister, Roberta Grimm; his four children, Michael (Joy), Lisa (Kevin Thomas), Flint (Lucia), and Amy; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Dustin, Christopher, Sydney, Ashley, Zachary, Alex and Erika; one great-granddaughter, Everleigh; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He worked at Toys R Us as an art director in New Jersey. After moving to Virginia, he then worked in advertising sales & design for the Farmville Herald. He was an artist and shared his artwork with many people.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buckingham County Emergency Rescue Service, P.O. Box 444, Dillwyn, VA 23936.

Family and friends may share memories at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Thacker Brothers Funeral Home

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 16, 2022.
