Michael Gibson



Michael Scott Gibson, born October 4, 1989, left this earth and went to be with God on Sunday, September 12, 2021.



Michael leaves behind a son; his father, Clay Gibson; mother, Norma Lawson; grandmother, Charlotte Gibson; brother, Ryan Davis; sister, Lauren Davis; uncle, Curtis Gibson; uncle, Jesse Lawson.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Curtis Gibson "Poppy" and his maternal grandmother, Hazel Lawson.



Michael was a great son, awesome brother and loyal friend. He was a Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed Dragon Ball Z. He is loved forever and will always be remembered.



Teague funeral home is handling arrangements. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA in Michael's name.



Published by Daily Progress from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.