Michael Irvin Stieve
Michael Irvin Stieve, 63, of Charlottesville, formerly of Michigan, passed away at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was born on September 21, 1957, in Auburn, Michigan, to the late Irvin and Ellen Stieve. He loved to golf and hunt, and his favorite time of year was deer hunting season, when he would travel back to Northern Michigan and go to deer camp with friends and family. Mike was an avid University of Michigan fan, and nothing pleased him more than to hear someone say, "Go Blue!"
Mike is survived by his wife, Ellen; son, Troy (Maria); daughter, Traci (Andrew) Brown; stepchildren, Cameron and Krista Childress; as well as his three grandsons, Ayden and Wesley Brown, and Maddax Stieve. He also leaves behind his three siblings, Laurie Stockwell (Larry); Jeff (Donna), and Mark (Tammy).
Mike will be missed by his friends in Virginia, Michigan, and all the ones he's made along the way.
"It will be okay in the end. If it's not okay, it's not the end." - John Lennon
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Martha Jefferson Cancer Center in Mike's name at https://www.mjhfoundation.org/donate-cancer-care
or by mail to 500 Martha Jefferson Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911, with checks payable to the Martha Jefferson Hospital.
A private ceremony and burial has been planned for immediate family only.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 24, 2020.